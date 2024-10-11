Latto Leaves Her "Brokey" Behind In New Music Video

The "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" rollout continues.

Latto continues to roll out Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and what would that process look like without a visual for one of the album's biggest hits? The "Brokey" music video is finally here, and with colorful visual effects, guests like Rubi Rose, and a couple of interesting set pieces, it certainly succeeds at crafting an engaging, fun, and fitting treatment. Not only that, but the Clayton County femcee also included a short visual for a snippet of the track "There She Go," so fans got a little bit extra. Overall, it's definitely a music video highlight for the year, and one that shows her charisma and sense of humor quite well.

However, folks who remember the conversation around this song when it dropped know that it was a pretty controversial discussion. Many felt that "Brokey" looked down on less successful citizens who couldn't afford luxurious gifts for their partners, a narrative that Latto quickly sought to combat. "I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys [broken heart emoji]," she tweeted. "So I got $10k for whoever make the best video at they job to brokey & I’ll fly u out to be in the music video…no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag #Brokey so I can see them all."

Latto's "Brokey": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Then, a woman went viral for getting fired from her job at Waffle House for doing the "Brokey" challenge, but she ended up winning. Latto flew her out and she appeared in the music video. Seeing this full-circle moment was a treat to see, even if the visual doesn't do much to go against the initial criticism of the song. Regardless, this context does make the viewing experience pretty interesting for those in the know.

Meanwhile, other Latto fans are more concerned with rampant relationship rumors around her, which she recently discussed with Angel Reese and Mariah The Scientist for the former's podcast. Alas, they are no closer to finding her man for certain. Still, thanks to tracks and music videos like "Brokey," we can assume that whoever Latto's partner is has the will and money to treat her lavishly.