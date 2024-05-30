Nicki Minaj Brings Back Alter-Ego "Martha" And Pays Homage To Princess Diana In The Process

Nicki Minaj is having a huge moment right now. She is currently on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour and is selling out crowds in every city she visits. Overall, the tour has been a massive success. So much so that she recently announced a plethora of new dates in North America. However, as of right now, she is currently overseas where she was most recently in the UK. Fans out that way love her, and on Monday, Birmingham showed up and showed out for her.

During the show, Nicki surprised the fans by bringing back her alter-ego Martha. For those who may not know, Martha was a character that Nicki brought to the table on the original Pink Friday album from back in 2010. To mark the return of this alter-ego, Nicki decided to pay tribute to none other than Princess Diana. In the TikTok video below, you can see the moment that Minaj asked the crowd to hold a moment of silence for whom she described as a "dear friend."

Nicki Minaj Loves Princess Diana

“Wales — it always reminds me of a dear friend of mine. Well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales,” Nicki said in the clip. “Let’s have a moment of silence for her.” The love for Princess Diana runs deep. Of course, Minaj has a song named after her with the likes of Ice Spice. Not to mention, the late Princess remains incredibly popular across the UK and even the world. Needless to say, the move is going to make Nicki a whole lot more loved than she already is.

Let us know what you think of Nicki Minaj and her alter-ego Martha, in the comments section down below. Have you gone to any of the tour dates for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour? If so, which city did you go to? Was it as good of a show as you would have hoped?

