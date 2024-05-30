Nicki Minaj Brings Back Alter-Ego "Martha" And Pays Homage To Princess Diana In The Process

BYAlexander Cole222 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nicki had a surprise for fans in the UK.

Nicki Minaj is having a huge moment right now. She is currently on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour and is selling out crowds in every city she visits. Overall, the tour has been a massive success. So much so that she recently announced a plethora of new dates in North America. However, as of right now, she is currently overseas where she was most recently in the UK. Fans out that way love her, and on Monday, Birmingham showed up and showed out for her.

During the show, Nicki surprised the fans by bringing back her alter-ego Martha. For those who may not know, Martha was a character that Nicki brought to the table on the original Pink Friday album from back in 2010. To mark the return of this alter-ego, Nicki decided to pay tribute to none other than Princess Diana. In the TikTok video below, you can see the moment that Minaj asked the crowd to hold a moment of silence for whom she described as a "dear friend."

Read More: Drake Has A Solo Track On Camila Cabello's Upcoming Album, She Reveals

Nicki Minaj Loves Princess Diana

“Wales — it always reminds me of a dear friend of mine. Well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales,” Nicki said in the clip. “Let’s have a moment of silence for her.” The love for Princess Diana runs deep. Of course, Minaj has a song named after her with the likes of Ice Spice. Not to mention, the late Princess remains incredibly popular across the UK and even the world. Needless to say, the move is going to make Nicki a whole lot more loved than she already is.

Let us know what you think of Nicki Minaj and her alter-ego Martha, in the comments section down below. Have you gone to any of the tour dates for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour? If so, which city did you go to? Was it as good of a show as you would have hoped? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reveals The Dates For The Second North American Leg Of Her "Pink Friday 2" Tour

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionMusicNicki Minaj Announces A Second North American Leg Of The "Pink Friday 2" Tour2.9K
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street SightingsMusicNicki Minaj Reveals The Dates For The Second North American Leg Of Her "Pink Friday 2" Tour606
2017 Harper's Bazaar IconsMusicNicki Minaj Breaks Yet Another Record With Her "Pink Friday 2" World Tour Sales1208
Nicki Minaj Celebrates New Year's Eve At E11EVEN MiamiMusicNicki Minaj Expands Her Pink Friday World Tour With New Dates2.8K