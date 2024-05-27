Nicki Minaj Has A Stern Warning For DJ Boof After He Signs A Fan's Chest

Nicki Minaj was not happy with DJ Boof after he shared a picture of himself signing a woman's chest on his Instagram Story over the weekend. "I'm really famous [cry laughing emoji] They asked me to sign their boobs," Boof captioned the post. Minaj took to X (formerly Twitter) to scold him for doing so and threaten to fire him if he acts out again. "I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df [Da f**k]," she wrote.

When one fan responded that he's "over here trynna ride the sign my titties wave like," Minaj joked, "Like??!! It’s clear to SEE boof wanna be ME." Fans shared plenty of laughs while coming to his defense in the replies. "Let him have his moment," one user wrote with a number of laughing emojis. Another added: "he can sign mine next concert i go to no shade."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Fans Celebrate Her Freedom With Chants Outside Her Hotel Room Following Arrest

Nicki Minaj Performs On "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The humorous posts come after Minaj dealt with some serious legal trouble in Amsterdam over the weekend as well. While she was trying to travel to Manchester for a show on Saturday night, authorities detained her and accused her of carrying drugs. She recorded the ordeal on Instagram Live while claiming it was an ambush afterward. “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” she wrote on X afterward. “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

Nicki Minaj Scolds DJ Boof On X

Check out Minaj's response to the move from DJ Boof above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj as well as her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Nabs Her Second Diamond Certification For "Bang Bang" With Ariana Grande & Jessie J

[Via]