Sean Evans Of "Hot Ones" Reportedly Dating Adult Entertainer

Sean Evans, host of the hit YouTube interview show Hot Ones, is reportedly dating adult entertainer Melissa Stratton. The pair were spotted together at the Super Bowl last week, with TMZ later getting the scoop on the alleged relationship. "Melissa had been posting a ton of photos of her and Sean all weekend across various social platforms of hers — and in a lot of them… they look awfully cozy… almost couple-y, in fact. Her captions also suggested there may be some romance afoot — even though there wasn’t any straight-up PDA shown between them in any of the pics she posted," the outlet reported.

However, date night at the most-watched event in TV history is not the only reason the couple were in Vegas. Stratton is a huge Chiefs fans while Evans is reportedly trying to land Chiefs coach Andy Reid for a future episode of the show. For those unfamiliar, Hot Ones is a bizarre (and unmissable) combination of Nardwuar and hot sauce. Evans asks surprisingly deep-cut questions about his guests while they consume the hottest hot sauces known to humanity.

Who Is Sean Evans?

Sean Evans got his start in journalism as a copywriter in Chicago. While working for the city's tourism board, he was also freelancing for Complex. After some of his interviews went viral, Evans was offered a full-time position with the culture outlet. Under the Complex-owned brand of First We Feast, Evans created Hot Ones. As mentioned, the show combines the in-depth interview style of Nardwuar with the sight of celebrities struggling to eat progressively spicier hot wings.

However, Evans has made it clear that he doesn't intend to do Hot Ones forever. "I do feel in some ways closer to the end of it than the beginning. We have been doing it for a long time and I'm not sure there's anything that I'm leaving on the table. Hot Ones has already done 10 laps around any expectation that I ever had for it. So it's in a spot where I'm just doing something that I really enjoy doing. So I'm committed to Hot Ones for as long as the fans will allow it," he told Esquire in 2021.

