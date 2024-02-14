Adam22 Congratulates Sean Evans On Adult Actress Girlfriend

Adam22 has congratulated Hot Ones host Sean Evans on the public reveal of his relationship with adult actress Melissa Stratton. "Congrats Sean her p-ssy is fire 🔥🔥🔥," the No Jumper host wrote on X, as well as promoting the episode of the Plug Talk Show that Stratton appeared on. Plug Talk is the podcast/porno hosted by Adam and his wife, Lena. Rumors that Evans was dating Stratton exploded after the pair were spotted at Super Bowl LVIII together.

"Melissa had been posting a ton of photos of her and Sean all weekend across various social platforms of hers — and in a lot of them… they look awfully cozy… almost couple-y, in fact. Her captions also suggested there may be some romance afoot — even though there wasn’t any straight-up PDA shown between them in any of the pics she posted," TMZ reported of the pairing.

Who Is Sean Evans?

Sean Evans got his start in journalism as a copywriter in Chicago. While working for the city's tourism board, he was also freelancing for Complex. After some of his interviews went viral, Evans was offered a full-time position with the culture outlet. Under the Complex-owned brand of First We Feast, Evans created Hot Ones. As mentioned, the show combines the in-depth interview style of Nardwuar with the sight of celebrities struggling to eat progressively spicier hot wings.

However, Evans has made it clear that he doesn't intend to do Hot Ones forever. "I do feel in some ways closer to the end of it than the beginning. We have been doing it for a long time and I'm not sure there's anything that I'm leaving on the table. Hot Ones has already done 10 laps around any expectation that I ever had for it. So it's in a spot where I'm just doing something that I really enjoy doing. So I'm committed to Hot Ones for as long as the fans will allow it," he told Esquire in 2021.

