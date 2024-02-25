Sean Evans Ex Claims Breakup Was Over Her Adult Film Career

Melissa Stratton, the now-ex-girlfriend of Hot Ones host Sean Evans, has claimed to TMZ that the breakup was over the fact that she is a porn star. Stratton told the outlet that after their relationship went public following the Super Bowl, Evans suddenly became "skittish" about her career. However, Stratton said she "understood" and that she held no ill will towards Evans.

However, how much that holds true remains to be seen. Soon after the breakup, she posted an image to Instagram showing herself in the company of famed pornstar Johnny Sins. "It’s ok I’ve got a better bald man to get spicy with @mosttalentedbaldman 🔥🍗," Stratton wrote as a caption. Furthermore, TMZ spoke to her as she headed to record a podcast with Adam22, which will certainly address the situation further.

Who Is Sean Evans?

Sean Evans got his start in journalism as a copywriter in Chicago. While working for the city's tourism board, he was also freelancing for Complex. After some of his interviews went viral, Evans was offered a full-time position with the culture outlet. Under the Complex-owned brand of First We Feast, Evans created Hot Ones. As mentioned, the show combines the in-depth interview style of Nardwuar with the sight of celebrities struggling to eat progressively spicier hot wings.

However, Evans has made it clear that he doesn't intend to do Hot Ones forever. "I do feel in some ways closer to the end of it than the beginning. We have been doing it for a long time. I'm not sure there's anything that I'm leaving on the table. Hot Ones has already done 10 laps around any expectation that I ever had for it. So it's in a spot where I'm just doing something that I really enjoy doing. So I'm committed to Hot Ones for as long as the fans will allow it," he told Esquire in 2021.

