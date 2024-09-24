SZA's Alien Get-Up For "Hot Ones" Has Fans Theorizing Its The Beginning Of Her Album Roll Out

Fans are looking for any sort of "LANA" promo.

SZA has been fending off new album demands for as long as she possibly can. Her acclaimed 2022 record SOS has tons of quality on it and its somehow still getting nominations in 2024. But her fans are ready for LANA, and we are too. However, some people may be getting a little too overzealous, at least right now anyway. According to Uproxx, the St. Louis native and First We Feast's show Hot Ones are getting ready to release their sit-down to YouTube in just a couple of days.

It is slated to premier on September 26, and while a SZA interview is always something special, fans seem to be more engaged with the promotional poster. The platform posted the preview to their Instagram and in it, she looks like an alien. It's a pretty creepy sight, but going to back to that overzealous point, some see this as some sort of roll out for LANA. "OMG THE ERA IS STARTING", one eagerly writes.

SZA Is An Alien!

"We’re getting that album soon hopefully 😩", another cautiously predicts. "“The ‘LANA’ tease"... "AND THE ROLLOUT BEGINS", two others add. SZA was also in the comments and penned a cryptic but perhaps foreshadowing message in the process, "Fun times at the pain farm ❤️". All we can do is speculate for now, but hopefully, we get some album updates in the process.

What are your thoughts on SZA looking like an alien for her upcoming appearance on Hot Ones? Do you think this is straight up odd, or is it her teasing her next project? Are you going to tune in to the episode? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding SZA. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the world of music.