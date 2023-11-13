Doja Cat Has A Puzzling Message For Her Fans: “Me Is Me”

Ever since we got around the rollout of Doja Cat's fourth studio album, Scarlet, she really changed in a lot of ways. Over the months leading up to the release, her posts on social media were setting her fanbase ablaze. What really set things off was an interaction on Twitter between her and a fan asking the rapper to say she loves her fans. Doja essentially replied she cannot do that because she does not really know them like that. While she does have a point, it still got her fans hot. But, if you have not been paying attention, she could not care less about how they feel.

While it was pretty much expected that the California artist was going to address all of this on Scarlet, it was still executed very well. Especially after the singles "Attention" and "Paint The Town Red," respectively, she did it in a way that was tasteful. Even after the release, Doja is not backing down from this new outlook on her life and her career. On Sunday, November 12, she announced that she had a big message coming today. Some were upset about the teaser leading up to it, saying she was putting on blackface in the interview with herself.

Doja Cat Is Trying To Tell Us Something

It sort of turned out to be a ruse. Doja hopped on her Instagram to leave a confusing and vague message for her followers. What we could decipher from all of the "Me's" is that she is going to continue to be herself no matter what. People can decide for themselves if they want to embrace it and continue to follow her. If they do not feel like it, then she will not be bothered in the slightest. One commenter has the same take as us, saying, "Ok so guys, I think she's saying she's gonna be her for a minute." Some also had some funny reactions. One goes, "Me when I smoke weed and try to tell a story."

What are your initial thoughts on Doja Cat's vague message to her fans on Instagram? What did you decode from the video she provided? Are you still rocking with her new style and behavior? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Doja Cat, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

