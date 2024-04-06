Drake Offers To Pay For Fan’s Divorce: “You Need To Be Single Out Here”

Drake offered to pay for a fan’s divorce proceedings during the final stop on his It's All A Blur - Big As the What? Tour. Performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, the Toronto rapper drew his attention to one fan in the audience.

“I’m going to get you a good lawyer, and we gon’ pay for your divorce tonight,” he said. “You gon’ be single and ready to mingle.” He added that she’s “fine as hell” and needs “to be single out here.” “Aye, and while you at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too,” he finished. “I’ll pay for the date, too.” Throughout the long-running tour, Drake has been offering to help fans with financial situations on numerous occasions. He’s offered to cover surgery costs, help out cancer survivors, and more.

Drake Performs At "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake’s tour comes to a close as fans anticipate a response to Kendrick Lamar’s recent diss aimed at the rapper. The former TDE rapper called him out while appearing on Future and Metro Boomin's new album, We Don't Trust You, for the song, "Like That." Lamar took issue with being lumped in with Drake and J. Cole as hip-hop's "Big 3." Drake has yet to respond, but J. Cole shared a surprise mixtape on Friday featuring a diss track as the closing song. While respecting Lamar's talents, Cole still labeled some of his projects overrated. Cole has been performing on the It's All a Blur Tour tour as well.

