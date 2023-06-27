One thing rap fans can’t stop talking about recently is Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj is no different. Thugger’s new album Business Is Business dropped over the weekend, his first since being arrested last year. Just yesterday a special version of the new album was released. It was called Metro’s Version after producer Metro Boomin. In the tracklist of Metro’s Version, there’s a new song called “Money” which features Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj alongside Young Thug. Thugger and Nicki have collaborated before, most notably on the Young Thug track “Anybody.”

In a new video on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram, she shows off her Chanel fit and Barbie chain while promoting the song. The short and sweet video shows the rapper lip-syncing to her own “Money” lyrics on the couch. The comments are full of fans showing love for both Nicki and the song itself. The caption reads much like you’d expect for a promo post. “#MONEY 💰 🌍 ⭕️ THUG X JUICE WRLD X BARBIE,” it says.

Nicki Minaj Talks Thugger’s Importance

Nicki Minaj recently went on Instagram live to talk about about how the track came to be and what working with Juice Wrld and Young Thug was like. She also invited City Girls rapper JT onto the live. JT has been dealing with the fallout from a viral fight she had with partner Lil Uzi Vert during the BET Awards. Unfortunately, she didn’t touch on the subject at all during her appearance in the live.

Last week Nicki Minaj dropped her new single “Barbie World.” The song also features Ice Spice and the original “Barbie Girl” hitmakers Aqua. It’s set to appear on the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming new Barbie movie next month. It’s her second collaboration with Ice Spice this year after appearing on a remix of her song “Princess Diana.” She’s also collaborated with artists like Kim Petras, NBA Youngboy, and Sexyy Red. What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s thoughts on Young Thug’s influence? Let us know in the comment section below.

