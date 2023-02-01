When you’re the child of a superstar like Sean “Diddy” Combs, you’re afforded luxuries that only a few can buy. The world was shocked with Diddy shared that he welcomed another child into the world. Quickly, internet sleuths deduced that the mother was a woman named Dana Tran, and since that time, the media mogul has been sharing small bits of his time with his baby girl, Love.

On Instagram, Diddy shared an adorable video of his youngest, and it looked as if she was with her mother. “I’m at the chiropractor,” the woman said in the clip. Love was getting some special treatment as the physician worked on her lower back, but it didn’t seem to bother her any.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 21: Sean Combs and his children arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Read More: Diddy Shares New Pics Of Baby Daughter Love

In the caption, Diddy gushed over his baby girl. “She’s just like her daddy! She loves a good massage. 😍😂 BABY LOVE! ❤️.” Throughout the video, Love stared at the camera and repeatedly smiled as she lay across the woman’s chest. She’s a part of Diddy’s crew of kids as the seventh in the bunch.

The Bad Boy icon has six biological children and one that he has adopted as his own. Quincy Brown is the biological son of Al B. Sure and Kim Porter, while Diddy and Misa Hylton share Justin. Puff and Kim also have three children: Christian, D’Lila, and Jessie James. He shares Chance with Sarah Chapman, and last but not least is Baby Love.

EAST HAMPTON, NY – SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at “The Real White Party” presented by Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Combs’ East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Meanwhile, the public used Love to target Yung Miami. The City Girls star has been dating Diddy for some time, and they’ve flaunted their relationship for the world to see. Miami revealed she was well aware of Love’s existence before the big announcement of her arrival, but the rapper hasn’t spoken about the baby any further.