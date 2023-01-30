Diddy has shared a pair of new photos of his three-month-old daughter, Love Combs. Posting the pictures on Instagram, Diddy remarked that he’s “Big Love,” while she’s “Baby Love.”

Winnie Harlow, Busta Rhymes, and many more shared supportive messages in the comments section of the post.

STUDIO CITY, CA – MAY 30: Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the premiere of Fox’s “The Four: Battle For Stardom” Season 2 at CBS Studios – Radford on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Diddy first announced Love’s birth back in December, while not revealing the child’s mother. The birth marked Diddy’s seventh child, following Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 16.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Notably, the mother of Love Combs isn’t Diddy’s current love interest, Yung Miami. This resulted in people labeling the City Girls rapper a “side chick.” Both Miami and Diddy have shot down the use of the label.

“Never has been, never will be,” Diddy said in response. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” Miami tweeted.

