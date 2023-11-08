Pharrell And Louis Vuitton Become The Newest Targets Of PETA

Earlier this year, Pharrell made his debut as the head of menswear at Louis Vuitton. The position went unfilled for a while following the shocking death of Virgil Abloh. The producer's first show brought plenty of hip-hop style to the fashion label with a show that included Clipse reuniting to debut a brand new song on the runway. While many praised P for his first big move in charge, something he's done more recently has drawn controversy.

Earlier this week, Louis Vuitton debuted its new "Millionaire" speedy bag. The bag is sort of ridiculous just on the face of it. It's an alligator skin bag that comes in four different colors and yes, it's being sold for $1 million. But on top of that PETA is also taking issue with it as an act of animal cruelty. In a letter filled with references to some of the biggest hits of his career, PETA calls out the legendary producer for what they call animal abuse. "when it comes to animals being used for fashion, it isn’t beautiful—it’s abuse," their letter concludes. Check out the entire story below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Retells Funny Story Of Pharrell Catching A Secondhand High With Stevie Wonder

PETA Criticizes Pharrell And Louis Vuitton's New "Millionaire" Bag

The influence Pharrell has already achieved while at Louis Vuitton is impressive. It was on display last month when the new NBA season began. LeBron James pulled up to his opening night game with a $28k outfit designed by P himself. He's just one of dozens across the music, fashion, and sports worlds to embrace the producer's new designs.

Last month, Pharrell became the newest guest on Daft Punk's "Memory Tapes" series. The French electronic music duo famously collaborated with P on one of the biggest hits of the 2010s "Get Lucky." In the newly released footage, they play the song for Pharrell for the very first time. Fans were delighted to find the moment was captured on film at all and his reaction perfectly matches the eventual success of the song. What do you think of PETA's response to Pharrell's new Louis Vuitton bag? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kid Cudi Teams Up With Travis Scott And Pharrell For Hellish New Song “At The Party”

[Via]