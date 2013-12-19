republic
- NewsBlack Atlass Joins The Weeknd's Tour & Releases "By My Side"Black Atlass has maintained a low-profile since his 2018 release "Pain & Pleasure" but he's come back today to change that with the single "By My Side".By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsJuice WRLD Joins Lil Tecca On "Ransom (Remix)"Juice WRLD delivers a stand-out verse on the remix of Lil Tecca's breakout hit.By Aron A.
- Music16-Year-Old NLE Choppa Spurns $3 Million Offers After Going Viral With "Shotta Flow"Steve Stoute's veteran expertise makes him the unlikely "LaVar Ball" to a teenage sensation like NLE Choppa.By Devin Ch
- News88GLAM & Gunna Count "Racks" From Toronto To Atlanta On New Collab88GLAM and Gunna link up on "Racks."By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Never Knew His Vocals Were Intended For Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V"The story behind XXXTentacion's appearance on "Tha Carter V" is more impersonal than you'd think.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentBlack Atlass: From Bedroom Records To Signing With The WeekndINTERVIEW: The Weeknd's latest signee to XO, Black Atlass, chops it up about his latest project, "Pain & Pleasure," creative evolution and more.By Aron A.
- MusicJacquees Detained At Milwaukee AirportJacquees ran into some trouble with the law at Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport.By Milca P.
- NewsAce Hood Drops Off New Single "Uber"Ace Hood drops the first single off his forthcoming album with "Uber." By Aron A.
- NewsLorde Grabs Post Malone, SZA & Khalid For "Homemade Dynamite" RemixLorde brings out a star-studded cast for the "Homemade Dynamite Remix."By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Starboy" Expected To Go No. 1 With Huge Sales & StreamingThe Weeknd's "Starboy" is predicted to have a huge first week -- one of the year's best -- though it might not top "Beauty Behind the Madness." By Angus Walker
- Industry"VIEWS" Is Reportedly Platinum; Drake Announces Physical & Streaming Release DatesRepublic Records reports that "VIEWS" is already platinum. It's only been available through iTunes and Apple Music. It will see a physical release tomorrow (May 6), and will move to all streaming platforms on May 13. By Angus Walker
- Mixtapes88 KeyzShanell shows her RnB chops on the Lil Wayne hosted "88 Keyz."By hnhh
- NewsAngel Haze Leaks New "Dirty Gold" Album, Puts Republic Records On Blast [Update: New Release Date For Album]Angel Haze has put Republic Records on blast and leaked her new album "Dirty Gold". By hnhh