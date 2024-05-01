Benzino's Alleged Ghostwriter Speaks Out After “Rap Elvis” Controversy

Ness Lee, who claims to be the ghostwriter for Benzino's "Rap Elvis' diss track, has come forward to clear the air on the rumors of his involvement. He did so during an interview with Trap Newz Daily in order to clarify that he had nothing to do with dissing the late rapper, Proof, on Benzino's earlier diss “Vulturius.” The rumors began when a video of Lee working in the studio with Benzino leaked online.

During the interview, Lee began by explaining why he chose to work with Benzino on the new song. “I just wanted to do something historic," he said. "I felt like I could accomplish writing the greatest diss song toward Eminem. That’s all I wanted to do.” From there, he explained his involvement was never supposed to be known. "It was never supposed to be public that it was me. This is my first interview and probably my only interview about it," he said.

Read More: Benzino Claims 50 Cent Has A Secret Reason For Hating Diddy

Benzino Flexes At Celebrity Boxing Weigh-In

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 01: Benzino attends the Celebrity Boxing Weigh-In at James L. Knight Center on October 1, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

From there, Lee described Proof as “my big brother,” and revealed the history between the two. "He was eventually going to sign me back in ‘03, he was the first person to show me love in the industry, battle rap or whatever,” Lee said. “I would never disrespect that man like that. I’ve been getting some concerned messages from some of my brothers from Detroit. I had to tell them that I had nothing to do with that one. I physically do not write that basic."

Ness Lee Speaks Out

Benzino previously denied using ghostwriters to craft his bars on Instagram, earlier this year. “This is Hip Hop, bro. I don’t wanna hear that ghostwriter sh*t,” he said at the time. “Shut the f*ck up, bro. You mad because I’m spitting. I wrote that sh*t.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Benzino Films "Rap Elvis" Diss Visual At Eminem's Detroit Restaurant: Watch

[Via]