Benzino's Alleged Ghostwriter Speaks Out After “Rap Elvis” Controversy

BYCole Blake239 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The rapper wants to make it clear he had nothing to do with dissing Proof.

Ness Lee, who claims to be the ghostwriter for Benzino's "Rap Elvis' diss track, has come forward to clear the air on the rumors of his involvement. He did so during an interview with Trap Newz Daily in order to clarify that he had nothing to do with dissing the late rapper, Proof, on Benzino's earlier diss “Vulturius.” The rumors began when a video of Lee working in the studio with Benzino leaked online.

During the interview, Lee began by explaining why he chose to work with Benzino on the new song. “I just wanted to do something historic," he said. "I felt like I could accomplish writing the greatest diss song toward Eminem. That’s all I wanted to do.” From there, he explained his involvement was never supposed to be known. "It was never supposed to be public that it was me. This is my first interview and probably my only interview about it," he said.

Read More: Benzino Claims 50 Cent Has A Secret Reason For Hating Diddy

Benzino Flexes At Celebrity Boxing Weigh-In

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 01: Benzino attends the Celebrity Boxing Weigh-In at James L. Knight Center on October 1, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

From there, Lee described Proof as “my big brother,” and revealed the history between the two. "He was eventually going to sign me back in ‘03, he was the first person to show me love in the industry, battle rap or whatever,” Lee said. “I would never disrespect that man like that. I’ve been getting some concerned messages from some of my brothers from Detroit. I had to tell them that I had nothing to do with that one. I physically do not write that basic."

Ness Lee Speaks Out

Benzino previously denied using ghostwriters to craft his bars on Instagram, earlier this year. “This is Hip Hop, bro. I don’t wanna hear that ghostwriter sh*t,” he said at the time. “Shut the f*ck up, bro. You mad because I’m spitting. I wrote that sh*t.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Benzino Films "Rap Elvis" Diss Visual At Eminem's Detroit Restaurant: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicCassidy Speaks On Claims That He Ghostwrote Benzino's Eminem Diss1361
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicBenzino Claims 50 Cent Has A Secret Reason For Hating Diddy30.2K
RapTV Presents: Rolling Loud Music Showcase - 2022 SXSW Conference and FestivalsMusicIcewear Vezzo Drags Benzino For Mention In Eminem Diss999
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13MusicJoe Budden Slams Benzino Amid Eminem Feud3.3K