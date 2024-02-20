Benzino Channels Kanye West With Conspiracy-Filled “Drink Champs” Rant

Benzino went on an antisemitic rant during his viral appearance on Drink Champs, earlier this week. While he’s been making headlines for his emotional meltdown about feuding with Eminem and his daughter, Coi Leray, he’s now facing backlash for spreading conspiracy theories.

“Let’s build each other,” he said. “Let me tell you about the Jews that Kanye [West] talked about. The Jews were the slaves and they came together and they bought within each other, and now look at them. Media, banking, entertainment — they run sh*t. We can run sh*t, but we killing each other. All you young n****s, stop killing each other.”

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 01: Benzino attends the Celebrity Boxing Weigh In at James L. Knight Center on October 1, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Later in the interview, he expanded: “If we love us and did what the Jews did — see how the Jews control banking, media, entertainment; they’re in Beverly Hills, Miami — we could do the same thing, but the problem with us is we’re killing each other.” The comments echo those of Kanye West, who ranted about Jared Kushner during his controversial appearance on the show back in 2022. At the time, Ye argued that "Kushner is an example of how the Jewish people have their hand on every single business that controls the world." Accusing Jews of controlling "banking, media, entertainment" and more is a common antisemitic troupe, according to the Anti-Defamation League, as well as many other organizations.

In addition to his antisemitic comments, he also attempted to put his feud with Eminem to rest. Breaking into tears, he explained how it's affected his relationship with his daughter and her career in the entertainment industry. Benzino also dissed Shannon Sharpe while responding to fans' jokes about his nose. Check out his full appearance on Drink Champs above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino on HotNewHipHop.

