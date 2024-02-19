Benzino Details Wild 14-Woman Weekend Days After Eminem Breakdown

Last week, Benzino made headlines for his appearance on Drink Champs. Notably, the episode brought about some tearful confessions from the former Source icon. He opened up about his longwinded feud with Eminem, which was just recently reignited. Em dissed Benzino, and threw a bit of shade at his daughter Coi Leray, on his Lyrical Lemonade All Is Yellow track, "Doomsday Pt. 2." Aside from claiming that Coi's theoretical feat is "in the toilet," the rapper insinuated that Benzino is gay, and made fun of his physical appearance.

Benzino promptly fired back with a couple of response tracks, "Vulturius" and "Rap Elvis." Fans were pretty impressed with the songs, with some even dubbing him the official winner of their years-long beef. Evidently, however, the beef still weighs heavier on him than people might have realized. He got emotional about the back-and-forth during his conversation on Drink Champs. Crying, he revealed that he has no hatred for Eminem, and wishes they could just talk things out.

Benzino Brags About His Sexcapades

While fans were stunned and impressed by Benzino's vulnerability in the interview, it looks as though he's back to some of his old ways. During a recent live stream, he opened up about his sex life, and one instance when he decided to treat it like a personal challenge. According to him, he previously aimed to sleep with 20 women in one weekend, and got pretty close to his goal.

"I bet someone that I could smash 20 from Thursday to Monday," he described. "I ended up smashing 14." While some commenters are praising Benzino for the accomplishment, others are calling him a "cornball." What do you think of Benzino sharing explicit details of his wild sex life? What about his recent breakdown over his beef with Eminem? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

