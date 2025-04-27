Young Thug Eager To Inspire Kanye West To Reunite With Jay-Z After "Money On Money" Track

Young Thug and Future collaborated on the first release for Thugger's upcoming album, UY SCUTI. Its the first album since jail release.

Young Thug’s cryptic tweet on Sunday, April 28, stirred waves of speculation across hip-hop circles. Posting simply, "Ye said almost, guess we didn't get the job done," the Atlanta rapper left fans dissecting his words for deeper meaning.

The reference to "Ye" almost certainly points to Kanye West, who has long been both a peer and an influence on Thug’s career. Their creative relationship has been complex, marked by moments of public admiration and quiet tension. West has praised Thug’s artistry in the past, yet they have also competed for cultural influence in rap’s evolving landscape.

Thug’s tweet appears to respond to a recent comment made by West during a livestream with producer Digital Nas. In the broadcast, West discussed feeling let down by artists he had once inspired. Though he did not name Young Thug directly, the timing and tone seemed to hint at a broader critique of his protégés and contemporaries.

"Almost" suggests a near-success — an acknowledgment that Thug and others reached extraordinary heights but perhaps fell short of West’s towering expectations. Thug’s self-aware phrasing, "guess we didn’t get the job done," carries a mix of resignation and sarcasm. It reads like both an admission and a challenge, highlighting the complicated mentorship dynamic that often exists between trailblazers and the artists who follow them.

Young Thug Loves Kanye West

In many ways, Thug embodies much of what Kanye pushed the culture toward: genre-blending, fashion innovation, emotional vulnerability, and artistic risk-taking. Yet West’s comment frames that legacy-building as incomplete, suggesting the next generation has not fully realized the revolutionary potential he once imagined.

Thug’s response does not seem angry. Instead, it reflects a layered understanding of how success and validation function in a genre constantly redefining its standards. It also reveals Thug’s awareness that his contributions, while influential, remain subject to the scrutiny of those who came before him.

This exchange also speaks to broader tensions in hip-hop. As the genre matures, questions of legacy, innovation, and generational succession become more fraught. West’s remarks and Thug’s reaction capture the uneasy dance between homage and ambition — between respecting your influences and striving to surpass them.

The "Stoner" hitmaker's tweet leaves much unsaid but says enough. In just a few words, he acknowledges the complicated expectations placed on artists who dare to reshape the culture, even as they continue carving their own paths.

