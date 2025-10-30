Offset Reportedly Owes Over $2.3 Million In Unpaid Taxes

It's been an undoubtedly hectic couple of years for Offset. In 2024, he and his longtime partner Cardi B decided to go their separate ways for good. News of the divorce began to circulate just days before she announced that she was pregnant with their third child. Their youngest has since been born, and now, the femcee is pregnant with her new man Stefon Diggs' child.

The former lovers' split has been anything but peaceful. They've gone back and forth publicly about everything from cheating allegations to finances. Offset doesn't seem to be doing the best in the latter department these days, either.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, he was recently hit with a federal tax lien. This is the third tax lien that's been filed against him this year. The first was filed in March, followed by one in April, and one this month. Altogether, they add up to a whopping $2,353,692.

At the time of writing, the former Migos member has not publicly addressed his tax troubles. After all, he's likely busy readying his new album Haunted By Fame, which is slated for release tomorrow (October 31).

Offset may be having some serious regrets as he prepares to pay off his $2.3 million debt, but they're not the only ones he's dealing with lately. During an appearance on Baby, This is Keke Palmer earlier this month, he also revealed what he regrets most about his relationship with Cardi B.

"I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean?" he admitted. "I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out. [...] That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin."

"I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man," he continued. "I was definitely not perfect in the situation. I made a lot of mistakes. [There are] a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong."