Cardi B Addresses Critics Claiming She Traded One Alleged Cheater For Another

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, a model alleged in a petition that Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs is the father of her child who was born in April.

Cardi B went through a lot during her relationship with Offset, and last year, they decided to call it quits for good. The divorce process has gotten pretty messy since, with both artists exchanging insults and accusations online for the world to see. Fortunately, the femcee has a new man to keep her mind off the chaos, Stefon Diggs.

The two of them publicly debuted their romance at a Knicks game in May. Just a few months later, Cardi confirmed that she's expecting his child. The relationship appeared to be going pretty smoothly so far, but recently, things took an unexpected turn.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a model who goes by Lord Gisselle on social media filed a petition in Los Angeles court alleging that Diggs is the father of her child, who was born in April. "My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles," her attorney, Tamar Arminak, told The U.S. Sun.

Cardi B Album Sales

Reportedly, Diggs requested genetic testing to determine whether or not the child is really his. For now, it remains unclear if the testing was ever done. Lord Gisselle is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the child, along with financial support from Diggs.

Cardi has dealt with alleged cheating in the past, leaving some fans to question why she seemingly went from one alleged cheater to another. During a recent livestream, she cleared things up, revealing that alleged cheating isn't all that went wrong during her relationship with Offset.

"I was tired of that relationship," she began, as captured by Akademiks. "It's more than just cheating. That's the thing that y'all don't understand. Y'all don't know half of the sh*t. Y'all don't know most of the sh*t. It's more than just cheating, it was a lot. I couldn't take it no more. I had to go to a f*cking hospital because I couldn't take it no more."

