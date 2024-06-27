Victoria Monet's Father's Day Post Leads To Woman Claiming To Be The Singer's Half-Sister

Heineken House At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Victoria Monét attends Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2024 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)
This was Victoria Monet's first Father's Day with her dad, but we don't have a lot of information about her alleged half-sister.

Victoria Monet experienced a monumental Father's Day this month, as it became the first one she spent with her dad. "spending our first Father’s Day together ever," the upcoming Megan collaborator wrote in a social media post, including a picture of the two together. "a real blessing! The little girl in me is so happyyyyyy, healing." It's a very heartening and wholesome development to witness, but it's also one that has led to a lot of Internet speculation and possible, unexpected family reunions. Moreover, a woman claimed that this is her biological father as well, and that she is Monet's half-sister.

"I’m glad you got a chance to meet him finally ," the woman wrote of Victoria Monét and her father. "I’m 23 and haven’t seen him 20 years of my life…and he never bothered to reach out to me. Wow ANTHONY DETAMOORE or however u spell it !!! So Victoria Monet is my half sister ??" The "Alright" creative has yet to publicly respond to these claims at press time. Regardless, it's not really any of our business to know what she thinks of this or how it makes her feel. After all, this seems like a very personal and complex process of learning about extended family... or it could be a clout-chase.

Victoria Monet's Alleged Half-Sister Speaks Out

Obviously, this caused chaos in the replies of these tweets, with many validating the woman Zhanae's narrative and others blasting her for it. But Victoria Monét's alleged half-sister defended her right to tell her side of the story and to seek this reconnection. "My story deserves to be heard too," she wrote of her alleged relationship to the 2024 BET Awards nominee. "how dare u spend time with ur other kids on Father’s Day like u are bettering your life and u have other kids out here . And I have reached out when I was younger he was not interested so u think imma reach out again ??? CRAZY"

Overall, this seems like a very tangled web with no strong indication of whether or not it will continue to play out in the public eye. Hopefully Victoria Monet doesn't have to shift gears much as a result, as she already canceled some festival dates due to health issues. Still, it's important to think sympathetically in these moments, especially concerning your loves ones. Whatever's going on here, we're sure it's nothing that family can't heal.

