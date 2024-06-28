Victoria Monet's Alleged Half-Sister Demands Answers From Biological Father

BYCaroline Fisher223 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASCAP R&amp;S Music Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Victoria Monét attends the ASCAP R&amp;S Music Celebration at The London Hotel on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)
Victoria Monet's Father's Day post prompted a woman to reveal that they allegedly have the same dad.

Earlier this month, Victoria Monet took to social media to share a heartfelt Father's Day post, unveiling a photo of herself alongside her dad. She revealed that it was the first time she got to spend the holiday with him, and suggested that the sweet moment was "healing." The post prompted another young woman to come forward, however, alleging that the man in the photo is her biological father too. This would mean that unbeknownst to her, she and Monet are allegedly half-sisters.

In a new TikTok, she explains that she was raised by her stepfather, and only met her and Monet's alleged biological father once. She questioned why he felt comfortable publicly spending time with Monet whilst knowing that he had another child out there, who he didn't bother to get to know.

Read More: Victoria Monet's Father's Day Post Leads To Woman Claiming To Be The Singer's Half-Sister

Victoria Monet's Alleged Half-Sister Speaks

"The only question I have for him is what did I ever do to you for you not to be in my life?" she says in the TikTok. "Like, what did I do?" The Neighborhood Talk's comments section is currently flooded with users siding with the young woman, and empathizing with her situation. Many are also speculating that the man may have only reached out to Monet for clout, and reminding her that his behavior is not a reflection of her worth.

"She focused on the daddy NOT her sister. She ain’t wrong," one Instagram user writes. "Baby it’s a HIM problem," another says. At the time of writing, Monet has yet to publicly address the situation. What do you think of Victoria Monet's alleged half-sister coming forward after seeing the performer's Father's Day post? What about her questioning why her father didn't want to be a part of her life, despite seemingly rekindling his bond with Monet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Victoria Monet Draws Comparisons To Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, & Beyonce In "Alright" Music Video

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Heineken House At Coachella Valley Music And Arts FestivalMusicVictoria Monet's Father's Day Post Leads To Woman Claiming To Be The Singer's Half-Sister3.7K
The Critics Choice Association's Celebration Of Cinema &amp; Television: Honoring Black, Latino And AAPI AchievementsMusicTeyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, And Janelle Monae Have Fun Together In Raunchy New Club Video7.6K
Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ArrivalsMusicVictoria Monet Wins Best R&B Album Grammy With "Jaguar II"1275
victoria monet alrightMusicVictoria Monet Draws Comparisons To Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, & Beyonce In "Alright" Music Video484