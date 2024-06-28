Victoria Monet's Alleged Half-Sister Demands Answers From Biological Father

Victoria Monet's Father's Day post prompted a woman to reveal that they allegedly have the same dad.

Earlier this month, Victoria Monet took to social media to share a heartfelt Father's Day post, unveiling a photo of herself alongside her dad. She revealed that it was the first time she got to spend the holiday with him, and suggested that the sweet moment was "healing." The post prompted another young woman to come forward, however, alleging that the man in the photo is her biological father too. This would mean that unbeknownst to her, she and Monet are allegedly half-sisters.

In a new TikTok, she explains that she was raised by her stepfather, and only met her and Monet's alleged biological father once. She questioned why he felt comfortable publicly spending time with Monet whilst knowing that he had another child out there, who he didn't bother to get to know.

Victoria Monet's Alleged Half-Sister Speaks

"The only question I have for him is what did I ever do to you for you not to be in my life?" she says in the TikTok. "Like, what did I do?" The Neighborhood Talk's comments section is currently flooded with users siding with the young woman, and empathizing with her situation. Many are also speculating that the man may have only reached out to Monet for clout, and reminding her that his behavior is not a reflection of her worth.