Victoria Monet's Alleged Half-Sister Demands Answers From Biological Father

Earlier this month, Victoria Monet took to social media to share a heartfelt Father's Day post, unveiling a photo of herself alongside her dad. She revealed that it was the first time she got to spend the holiday with him, and suggested that the sweet moment was "healing." The post prompted another young woman to come forward, however, alleging that the man in the photo is her biological father too. This would mean that unbeknownst to her, she and Monet are allegedly half-sisters.
In a new TikTok, she explains that she was raised by her stepfather, and only met her and Monet's alleged biological father once. She questioned why he felt comfortable publicly spending time with Monet whilst knowing that he had another child out there, who he didn't bother to get to know.
Victoria Monet's Alleged Half-Sister Speaks
"The only question I have for him is what did I ever do to you for you not to be in my life?" she says in the TikTok. "Like, what did I do?" The Neighborhood Talk's comments section is currently flooded with users siding with the young woman, and empathizing with her situation. Many are also speculating that the man may have only reached out to Monet for clout, and reminding her that his behavior is not a reflection of her worth.
"She focused on the daddy NOT her sister. She ain’t wrong," one Instagram user writes. "Baby it’s a HIM problem," another says. At the time of writing, Monet has yet to publicly address the situation. What do you think of Victoria Monet's alleged half-sister coming forward after seeing the performer's Father's Day post? What about her questioning why her father didn't want to be a part of her life, despite seemingly rekindling his bond with Monet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
