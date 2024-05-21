Victoria Monet Drops Out Of Several Festivals Due To "Health Issues"

Victoria Monet has revealed that he's dropping out of several festival appearances this summer due to health issues she's been dealing with. In a statement on social media, she announced that she'll no longer perform at Roots Picnic on June 1, Governors Ball on June 9, or the Blavity House Party Music Festival on June 15.

“I am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball (NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that’s a promise! Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned.”

Victoria Monet Attends Coachella

COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Victoria Monét attends Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2024 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)

Monet's announcement comes following her Coachella performance back in April. Despite making it through okay at that festival, she revealed on social media afterward that she's suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The chronic hormonal reproductive disorder has symptoms that can include weight gain, infertility, acne, thinning hair, enlarged ovaries, and irregular periods. She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: “Welp.. I gained a lot of weight and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively… datassss… I usually am so critical and frustrated by it because PCOS has me really messed up, but optimistically at least now there’s two moons on the stage.” Check out her latest update for fans below.

Monet appears to still plan on performing at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC on July 27, Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 1, and Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco on August 9, according to Billboard. Be on the lookout for further updates on Victoria Monet on HotNewHipHop.

