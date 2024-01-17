SZA, Post Malone, 21 Savage & More Headline Star-Studded Gov. Ball Lineup

SZA, Post Malone, and 21 Savage are headlining this year's Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Flushing, New York. The annual festival will go down from June 7-9. The organizers made the lineup announcement on social media, on Tuesday.

Post Malone will serve as the first headliner for Friday night, followed by 21 Savage on Saturday, and SZA on Sunday. Other big names that will be performing over the three-day stretch include Teezo Touchdown, Sexyy Red, Don Toliver, Yung Gravy, and many more.

Read More: SZA Teases "Lana" With Cover Art Options Celebrating "SOS" 1-Year Anniversary

SZA Performs On The "SOS North American Tour"

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

SZA's performance will possibly follow the release of her next project, Lana. The effort began solely as a deluxe version of her latest album, SOS, but while speaking with Variety, last year, she revealed it's becoming its own album. “It’s definitely turning into its own album… and I guess I could drop a new album randomly, because no one’s actually expecting that from me right now,” she told the outlet. “But I can’t tell if now’s the time to be consistent, or carefree. On the one hand it’s like, ‘What would Beyonce do?,’ but I am also deeply inspired by people who do whatever the fuck they want, like Frank Ocean and Andre 3000. Some of my favorite songs were the ones that I dropped on SoundCloud [early in her career], because it was so stress free.”

Gov. Ball Announces 2024 Lineup

Presale tickets for Gov. Ball will be going live on January 18 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, ET. Fans can sign up for access to the presale passcode at the festival's website. Prices will increase after the presale period. Be on the lookout for further updates on the 2024 Governors Ball on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Post Malone Lights Up Brand New Las Vegas Venus For New Year's Show

[Via]