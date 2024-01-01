Post Malone Lights Up Brand New Las Vegas Venus For New Year's Show

Post Malone's live shows have developed a must-see reputation over the years. The rapper and singer's versatile talent makes for a show with impressive variety throughout. He also has a roster of hits than can hold up to almost anyone and is no stranger about pulling them all out at shows. That's why it's no surprise that Posty got booked for a New Year's event and a pretty special one at that.

The "Chemical" hitmaker took the stage at one of Las Vegas' most notable new venues, The Fontainebleau. The stage is as brand new as they come, having celebrated its grand opening just a few weeks ago in mid-December. It's also a relatively small space for an artist of Malone's caliber, seating less than 4000 people. He played a 90-minute set that concluded with him ringing in the new year alongside pyrotechnics, confetti, and cheering fans. Check out some clips of the performance below.

Post Malone's New Year's Celebraration

Earlier this year, Post Malone found himself at the center of some nasty drama. He was accused of being physically and verbally abusive to an ex-girlfriend. When the accusations were made public her lawyers claimed that they had proof of the alleged incidents which ended up being text messages. That caused Malone to take legal action of his own against the lawyers who made the claim a few months later. Developments in the legal proceedings have come pretty slowly in the months since.

Earlier this year, Post Malone shared his new album AUSTIN. The album was preceded by two hit songs "Chemical" and "Mourning." The tracks have raced up more than 300k and 100k streams respectively. The album received mixed reviews from critics upon its release in in July. Subsequently, a few deep cuts like "Something Real" and "Speedometer" have emerged as fan favorites. What do you think of the clips of Post Malone's New Year's performance? Who would you want to see perform in the intimate new venue? Let us know in the comment section below.

