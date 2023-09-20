Post Malone Accused Of “Physical Abuse” Of Ex-Girlfriend By Lawyers Who Claim To Have Proof

Post Malone has been accused of being “physically abusive” to his ex-girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz, by the law firm, Martorell Law, which claims to have photos and text messages proving as such. They shared the claim in court, this week, while suing Malone.

Diaz initially hired the law firm after splitting from Malone back in 2018 while seeking palimony in the breakup. As a part of her deal with Martorell Law, Diaz agreed to pay the firm a percentage of any settlement reached with the rapper. However, the firm claims Malone convinced Diaz to drop them and instead work out a private deal with him. He later paid her $350k to settle the situation.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Post Malone performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY. Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In response to Martorell Law's complaint, Malone argued that he had no control over Diaz and asked the lawsuit to be dismissed. The law firm argues Malone did have control over Diaz, as he allegedly physically abused her during the relationship. “Defendant Diaz, unfortunately, gave in to such duress (as victims often do), to her own detriment, separating her from legal representation she desperately needed," the firm's motion reads. “Rather than face accountability, however, Defendant Post downplays his control over his ex-girlfriend, attempting to portray this action and twist this clearly wrongful behavior as somehow akin to a party trying to stifle competition.”

The motion continues: “Put simply, coercion and pressure of one’s romantic partner combined with physical and emotional abuse in violation of the Penal Code, in an effort to deprive that person of competent legal counsel and with the knowledge that the actor is also depriving legal counsel of its attorneys’ fee, constitutes an independent wrongful act." Malone has yet to comment on the claims. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

