Post Malone Unable To Close Abuse Lawsuit From Ex & Her Law Firm

BYZachary Horvath876 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Road House" World Premiere At SXSW
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Post Malone attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)
Martorell Law continues to hunt down Post and his ex for breaking the palimony agreement.

Post Malone will be heading back to the courthouse on August 1, as he is still fighting off a physical abuse lawsuit from ex-girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz. In addition to that though, the Dallas, Texas native is also dealing with the firm that Diaz recruited, Martorell Law. According to AllHipHop and The Blast, the award-winning singer technically put their relationship issues to rest but not in the most effective manner. Martorell Law alleges that Post convinced Diaz to drop them, paid her $350,000, and they also claim that she never gave them the promised cut of that money.

That $350,000 comes from the palimony agreement that the now country singer and ex put in place. They were never married, however, Diaz wanted something after splitting in 2018. So, to summarize this, Post Malone is mostly handling just the lawsuit from Martorell Law now. It seems this battle is far from over, especially based on the language from the court documents.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show Gets An Itinerary Courtesy Of DJ Hed

Post Malone Will Try To End The Abuse Lawsuit On August 1

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

"The Court learns that the settlement has not yet been finalized and therefore continues today's hearing" (June 14). As we mentioned, the Inglewood, California courthouse is pushing this back to August 1, about a month and a half away. According to AllHipHop, "Martorell Law told the court it settled the matter with Post Malone and Diaz out of court, but the negotiations deal crumbled". Since this is still ongoing, be sure to check back with us for any further updates.

What are your thoughts on Post Malone struggling to settle this lawsuit involving his ex-girlfriend? Do you see Post emerging victorious here, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Post Malone. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Willie Mays Receives Numerous Touching Tributes Following His Passing

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
2022 Summer Smash FestivalMusicPost Malone Accused Of “Physical Abuse” Of Ex-Girlfriend By Lawyers Who Claim To Have Proof5.5K
Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix - Live PerformancesMusicPost Malone's Lawsuit Is "Idiotic," Kodak Black's Lawyer Claims15.5K
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020MusicPost Malone's Alleged Abusive Text Messages Cause Singer To Take Legal Action Against Lawyers18.4K
MusicPost Malone Reportedly Blows Off Deposition In $350K Case With Ex-Girlfriend5.3K