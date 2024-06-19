Post Malone Unable To Close Abuse Lawsuit From Ex & Her Law Firm

Martorell Law continues to hunt down Post and his ex for breaking the palimony agreement.

Post Malone will be heading back to the courthouse on August 1, as he is still fighting off a physical abuse lawsuit from ex-girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz. In addition to that though, the Dallas, Texas native is also dealing with the firm that Diaz recruited, Martorell Law. According to AllHipHop and The Blast, the award-winning singer technically put their relationship issues to rest but not in the most effective manner. Martorell Law alleges that Post convinced Diaz to drop them, paid her $350,000, and they also claim that she never gave them the promised cut of that money.

That $350,000 comes from the palimony agreement that the now country singer and ex put in place. They were never married, however, Diaz wanted something after splitting in 2018. So, to summarize this, Post Malone is mostly handling just the lawsuit from Martorell Law now. It seems this battle is far from over, especially based on the language from the court documents.

Post Malone Will Try To End The Abuse Lawsuit On August 1

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

"The Court learns that the settlement has not yet been finalized and therefore continues today's hearing" (June 14). As we mentioned, the Inglewood, California courthouse is pushing this back to August 1, about a month and a half away. According to AllHipHop, "Martorell Law told the court it settled the matter with Post Malone and Diaz out of court, but the negotiations deal crumbled". Since this is still ongoing, be sure to check back with us for any further updates.

