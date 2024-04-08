Bryson Tiller Teams With Victoria Monet For "Persuasion" Off New Self-Titled Album

Bryson Tiller's new eponymous album is here featuring 19 songs in total, counting the bonus effort, "Whatever She Wants." Across that tracklist, perhaps the most noteworthy feature is Victoria Monet, who appears on "Persuasion." Together, she and Tiller sing through a flirtatious encounter between two people. The song also made it onto this week's edition of our R&B Season playlist.

After its release, Monet thanked Tiller for the opportunity on social media. "Thank you so much for having me on your album @brysontiller," she wrote on Twitter. "I’ve been a big fan and I’m honored to have more music with you." Check out the track below.

Bryson Tiller's Self-Titled Album Is Here

Tiller previously discussed his goals with the project during an interview with Billboard, ahead of its release. “The Bryson Tiller album, I wanted to show people the many things I’m capable of," he told the outlet. "There’s different types of vibes on here. I can take it to many different places, make so many new fans, and try new things.” He added: “My main goal with this album is for the masses to hear everything I’m capable of doing. So they give me a chance and stick around as fans. My main goal is that everybody hears it and my guarantee is that you’ll love at least one song from this album. I can guarantee that.”

Victoria Monet Thanks Bryson Tiller For The Opportunity

To that point, Tiller also told Billboard that the song, "Calypso," most embodies the work he's put into storytelling. The rest of the tracklist for the album comprises primarily featureless cuts but Clara La San makes an appearance on "Random Access Memory (RAM)." Be on the lookout for further updates on Bryson Tiller on HotNewHipHop.

Quotable Lyrics:

He's starin' at me like he want this persuasion

And I'm lookin' right back at him like I want some of that decision tonight

He asked if he could grab all on my— absolutely

I'm in no opposition so I'm gonna sit on that decision tonight

