Bryson Tiller Teams With Victoria Monet For "Persuasion" Off New Self-Titled Album

Bryson Tiller and Victoria Monet are an excellent match.

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
76 Views
Bryson Tiller CoverBryson Tiller Cover

Bryson Tiller's new eponymous album is here featuring 19 songs in total, counting the bonus effort, "Whatever She Wants." Across that tracklist, perhaps the most noteworthy feature is Victoria Monet, who appears on "Persuasion." Together, she and Tiller sing through a flirtatious encounter between two people. The song also made it onto this week's edition of our R&B Season playlist.

After its release, Monet thanked Tiller for the opportunity on social media. "Thank you so much for having me on your album @brysontiller," she wrote on Twitter. "I’ve been a big fan and I’m honored to have more music with you." Check out the track below.

Read More: Bryson Tiller Brings Bouncy Club Vibe With "Whatever She Wants," Hints At New LP

Bryson Tiller's Self-Titled Album Is Here

Tiller previously discussed his goals with the project during an interview with Billboard, ahead of its release. “The Bryson Tiller album, I wanted to show people the many things I’m capable of," he told the outlet. "There’s different types of vibes on here. I can take it to many different places, make so many new fans, and try new things.” He added: “My main goal with this album is for the masses to hear everything I’m capable of doing. So they give me a chance and stick around as fans. My main goal is that everybody hears it and my guarantee is that you’ll love at least one song from this album. I can guarantee that.”

Victoria Monet Thanks Bryson Tiller For The Opportunity

To that point, Tiller also told Billboard that the song, "Calypso," most embodies the work he's put into storytelling. The rest of the tracklist for the album comprises primarily featureless cuts but Clara La San makes an appearance on "Random Access Memory (RAM)." Be on the lookout for further updates on Bryson Tiller on HotNewHipHop.

Quotable Lyrics:

He's starin' at me like he want this persuasion
And I'm lookin' right back at him like I want some of that decision tonight
He asked if he could grab all on my— absolutely
I'm in no opposition so I'm gonna sit on that decision tonight

Read More: Bryson Tiller Is So Back After Dropping New Single "Calypso"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
bryson tiller albumSongsBryson Tiller Debuts A New Era On Self-titled Album
Bryson Tillers Hosts 2 Year Anniversary Of HarborSongsBryson Tiller Reveals Self-Titled Album With Futuristic AI-Inspired Trailer
bryson tiller calypsoSongsBryson Tiller Is So Back After Dropping New Single "Calypso"
Bryson Tiller In Concert - New York, NYSongsBryson Tiller Explains The Crazy Story Of How The "Don't" Remix With Drake Was Derailed By Its Producer