Coi Leray Strikes Fans With Cupid's Arrow In New Savage X Fenty Lingerie Collab

There are a lot of musical artists that have multiple lanes to make money. Whether it be because of their outside passions or physical appearance they set themselves up for even more success outside of one avenue. Just look at Rihanna for example. She was able to market her interest in fashion and beauty to create Savage X Fenty. It is now one of the biggest companies in the industry. Another artist who could similarly follow her path is Coi Leray. While she does catch more flak than RiRi, she can certainly replicate some of that success.

Over the past couple of years or so, Coi Leray has not been afraid to flex her body and physical appearance on the internet. She has gone nude for some pictures and done some crazy flexible poses as well. The confidence she has in her physique that she has worked for has given her tons of modeling opportunities. Some examples include SNIPES and Louis Vuitton.

Read More: Latto's "Sunday Service" Dropping Friday, Single Might Diss Ice Spice

Coi Leray Snapped For Savage X Fenty

Now, she is teaming up with Savage X Fenty for a Valentine's Day-themed lingerie drop. The Massachusetts rapper and singer is seen above wearing a more revealing matching red lace set. Cupid's love arrow has seemingly struck fans in her comment section. So many write, "She gettin ready for our date 2nite," or, "She’s so fine no 🧢" Hopefully, Savage X Fenty and Rihanna see this because Coi could help rake in a ton of money.

What are your thoughts on Coi Leray's photo shoot for Rihann's Savage X Fenty brand? Could you see her becoming a full-time model after her rap career is over? Is Savage X Fenty the most impactful brand made by a music artist ever? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Coi Leray. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of pop culture and music.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Puts Together Valentine's Day-themed Baby Shower, Discloses Name Of Child