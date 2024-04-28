Rema Accuses Labels Of Trying To "Clone" Him, Says There's A "Big 4"

Rema went on a viral rant on Twitter, Sunday, remarking that there's now a "big 4" and that labels have been trying to "clone" him for years. Additionally, he agreed that every artist has been using him as a template since breaking onto the scene in 2019.

"No more Big 3 there’s now a Big 4," he began. From there, he wrote in multiple tweets: "Tell your stylists to stop sending mails to brands with my name to get clothes imma pull up to your show and strip u on stage cuz that’s my sh*t HOE! fake celebrities, fake industry," as well as "Labels get creative, stop trying to clone me." Later in the day, he added: "Rema made Afrobeat EP’s a Big statement. Every new Artist since 2019 ate from the same template. Uh oh."

Read More: Rema Accuses Dreamville Fest Of Mistreating African Artists During Show

Rema Performs At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: Rema performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

When some fans began assuming Rema must be kicking off an album cycle with some drama, he shot the idea down. "No new music. Sorry. I’m Too big for fake PR bye!" he wrote alongside of a picture of himself. In addition to calls for new music, fans mostly agreed with the African artist. "He’s not even capping," one fan wrote. "Ep culture as the first project for any artist started from Rema. We’ve had Omah Lay, Ruger, Buju, Asake copy this template." Others shared their picks for a "big 4." Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Tems were popular picks. Check out some of the latest posts on Twitter below.

Rema Rants On Twitter

Rema also recently made headlines after performing at Dreamville Festival while dealing with technical difficulties during his set. He complained about the festival's treatment of African artists. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rema on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rema Is Providing All The Grooves On His "RAVAGE" EP

[Via]