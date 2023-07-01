Superstar Pride Turns Himself In, Charged With 1st-Degree Murder

Up and coming rapper Superstar Pride has turned himself in to police. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a home yesterday (July 19), where they found a 40-year-old man dead. The man, identified as Marcus Wheatley, had multiple gunshot wounds. Upon further investigation, Cadarrius Pride AKA Superstar Pride, was found to be the suspect. The events leading up to the shooting are currently unclear. Pride’s connection to Wheatley is also unknown.

The 21-year old’s family later called police, notifying them that Pride would like to turn himself in. He then surrendered to Chief Deputy Reginald Lantern, and was brought to the Panola County Detention Center. He has been charged with 1st-degree murder, and does not currently have a bond. Unfortunately, if he’s convicted, Superstar Pride could be facing some serious time behind bars.

Superstar Pride Turned Himself In

Earlier this year, Superstar Pride’s track “Painting Pictures” debuted at No. 99 in the Billboard Hot 100. It eventually reached No. 25 on the chart, peaking after the 5lbs of Pressure track went viral on TikTok. At one point, the song was removed from streaming platforms due to copyright issues, much to fans’ disappointment. It famously samples Faith Evans’ 1995 Faith track, “Soon As I Get Home.” It later returned after issues with the sample were resolved.

In an interview with Billboard in May, Superstar Pride revealed plans to drop his debut album, 777, this summer. Though he had claimed he wanted to release the LP on July 7, it has not yet been unveiled. He went on to discuss his upbringing, revealing the meaning behind the title of his EP 5lbs of Pressure. “I knew I had five pounds of pressure because it takes five pounds of pressure to pull a trigger.” He told the outlet, “I seen that I had five pounds of pressure at the age of seven, and that’s when a lot of my life changed. I just took that stage of life and I’m telling my story.”

