Blueface Refuses To Sntich On Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Him

Blueface is reportedly refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the man who allegedly stabbed him. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office doesn't believe video of the incident is enough to warrant a case and needs witness collaboration.

Documents cited by the outlet reportedly confirmed that the rapper refused to answer any of the responding officer's questions on the scene while also refusing to provide his ID nor receive any medical aid. That final decision came despite Blueface posting photos of his bloody injuries on social media afterward. Brandon Henry Snell originally turned himself in for the crime on August 24, when he was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon. Without cooperation from Blueface, however, the case has been rejected and will not move forward.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Blueface performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

The latest update comes after 911 audio of the call from the incident surfaced, over the weekend. TMZ obtained the call, which features, David Kaminsky, the trainer and owner of the boxing gym where the attack took place. “He stabbed my client,” he says on the phone. “I’m with my son right now. Where? I don’t know. It was just some random guy. I don’t know. He’s somewhere around the area. He’s bleeding! Somebody send help!” Witnesses said that he arrived in a black Tesla Model S and threatened to kill Blueface.

The stabbing resulted in Blueface postponing his boxing match against Salt Papi, which would've gone down on October 14. “I won’t be able to fight October 14th I was stabbed by some random guy today won’t heal up in time,” he said in the announcement. “Don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the case against Brandon Henry Snell on HotNewHipHop.

