Tory Lanez Adds New Lawyer To Team Ahead Of Sentencing

According to reports, Tory Lanez has added a new lawyer to his legal team. Judge David Herriford of the Los Angeles County Superior Court confirmed this with Tory Lanez in court yesterday (July 13). The artist is awaiting sentencing in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, which is currently scheduled for August 7.

Earlier this week, the rapper also requested for Ronda Renee Dixon to be added to his counsel as a replacement for Matthew Barhoma. The judge later denied his request. Reporter Meghann Cuniff recently spoke with Dixon, who claimed that Tory Lanez has been “despondent” while awaiting sentencing. “His eyes were black,” Dixon explained, “He was totally despondent. He told me he wanted to go to state prison. I said, ‘You want to go to state prison? Why?’ He said, ‘At least I’ll be able to go out in the yard and talk to people.’ That upset me. I don’t think he’s guilty.”

Thomas Edward “Ed” Welbourn Added To Tory Lanez’ Legal Team

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Dixon additionally revealed that she has “serious issues” with his current lawyer, Jose Baez. “He won’t talk to me,” she explained. Dixon also drafted a motion claiming that Tory Lanez has been subjected to “unconstitutional” treatment amid his prison stay. “Because Mr. Peterson has viable, meritorious post-conviction litigation, this court should award bail,” the motion reads, “The unconstitutional nature of his confinement provides ample justification.” It continues, “Peterson’s conviction is not punishable by death. Because he will apply for probation, file an appeal, and pursue additional post-conviction remedies, this court should admit him bail within the court’s discretion.”

Earlier this week, the rapper also advised his followers not to listen to reports from Cuniff, claiming that she’s biased. “With all due respect,” an Instagram Story from his account reads, “Please disregard anything Meghann Cuniff reports on Tory Lanez.” It also said, “Her objective, perspective/narrative has always been negative and extremely biased towards him. If there is an update on Tory it will come from this page. If it doesn’t come from this page, it’s not real. With love – The Umbrella.” Cuniff later responded to the diss, claiming that she wishes the rapper had at least spelled her name correctly.

