While he awaits sentencing, which is set for August 6, new reports indicate that Tory Lanez is having a pretty miserable time in jail. Moreover, these new claims come from attorney Ronda Renee Dixon, who motioned to take over as his legal counsel on Wednesday (July 12). However, the court denied her motion, although her statement still made its way to the news cycle and raised concerns over the artist’s state of mind and body while behind bars. Apparently, Lanez feels “despondent” in jail, exacerbated by the fact that authorities hold him in isolation. Dixon believes that he faced harsh and rare conditions during his time so far, and that it will continue if the court ignores his requests for a state prison transfer.

“His eyes were black,” Dixon told Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff of Tory Lanez’s mentality and physique. “He was totally despondent. He told me he wanted to go to state prison. I said, ‘You want to go to state prison? Why?’ He said, ‘At least I’ll be able to go out in the yard and talk to people.’ That upset me. I don’t think he’s guilty.

Read More: Meek Mill Responds To Backlash Over Saying “Free Tory Lanez” At Rolling Loud

Tory Lanez Performing At Rolling Loud Miami 2021

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 25: Tory Lanez performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Miami 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

“Merely because he is well known, the Sheriff has decided that Mr. Peterson is of such great threat that he must be confined in the same manner as those convicted of serial rape charges and murder,” her motion read. For those unaware, the court found Tory Lanez guilty for charges related to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020. These are one count of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm in a vehicle, and firing said gun with gross negligence. Despite his team’s efforts, authorities denied his motion for a new trial and other attempts to reverse the ruling.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rapper and singer faces a maximum of 22 years behind bars according to reports and a minimum of nine years. Still, the prosecution aimed for about 13 years when making their case to the judge. With new details emerging and public knowledge increasing, this will be a very interesting verdict to witness. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tory Lanez.

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Biggest Scandals: Megan, Drake, August Alsina & More

[via]