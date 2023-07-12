Meek Mill has addressed the backlash he’s been receiving for shouting “free Tory Lanez” during his recent Rolling Loud performance. In a pair of posts on the new social media site, Threads, the Philadelphia rapper said that he’s got “real man influence” and “not internet tricks.” Meek made the remark while performing his 2016 collaboration with Lanez, “Litty.”

“I say free young thug … free lucci … free melly,” Meek began in one post. “I don’t even know why y’all start dealing with us if yall gone try to smear us …. That’s why I stick to the trenches.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JUNE 11: Tory Lanez and Meek Mill perform during the 2017 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

In a follow-up post, Meek added: “Narrative control starts every Monday lol nobody gives a fuck what these people talking we making real life change out here every day! If I said free MUMIA a. I gonna be shamed! he’s allegedly guilty for killing a few male cop! I grew up to the black nation screaming that! Why do y’all think y’all can control us we got millions and real man influence not internet tricks!” He then added: “Y’all mess my shit up I’m going all the way legendary everybody gone remember me …. We came tooooo far… nobody cares about a rap image we tryna shake that shit get low with the millions and rap anyway!!!”

Meek Mill Fires Back

Lanez is currently behind bars due to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He was originally convicted on three counts for the incident in 2022. They include first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle – unregistered. He faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge pushed Lanez’s sentencing date to Monday, August 7, 2023, last month. Be on the lookout for more information regarding his case at that time.

