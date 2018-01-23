state
- MusicTory Lanez Reportedly Wants To Serve Sentence In State PrisonThe artist's sentencing is due for August 7 as of writing this article.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsMississippi Becomes 1st State To Lift Mask MandateMississippi has become the first state to lift its mask mandate.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMississippi To Remove Confederate Insignia From State FlagMississippi will be removing the Confederate insignia from its state flag.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Thug Hit With Another Tax Lien, Owes State Of Georgia $175K: ReportYoung Thug's got some accounting to take care of.By Chantilly Post
- MusicVin Diesel Agrees With Cardi B On The State Of "Magical" Dominican RepublicCardi B and Vin Diesel stand up for the Dominican Republic.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyIllinois Man Sentenced To 4-Year Bid Within Hours Of "Marijuana Reform" Taking EffectThomas Franzen was caught with a suspicious mail order totaling 42 pounds of chocolate edibles.By Devin Ch
- SocietyFlint Receives $77.7 Million In Funding To Fix Water ContaminationFunding is headed in the direction of Flint, Michigan after years of disrepair.By Devin Ch
- Music"Meek Mill Weekend" Declared Official In PhiladelphiaPennsylvania Senator Sharif Street wants the whole State in on "Meek Mill Weekend."By Devin Ch
- MusicJ.I.D Concert Stopped Due To Earthquake-Like Damages: "We Put Cracks In The Ceiling"J.I.D brought down the house at Ithaca College in NY.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBaltimore To Eliminate Marijuana Possession ChargesBaltimore is working to lower marijuana penalties. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Denied A Concert Permit By Illinois State OfficialsThe state of Illinois is preventing R. Kelly from performing on home soil.By Devin Ch
- LifeOregon Might Be Voting To Legalize Magic Mushrooms In 2020PS1 2020 is going all out for Psychoactive Mushrooms on the Oregon Trail.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNew Jersey Could Legalize Recreational Weed Come Early As January: ReportNew Jersey is one step away from becoming the 11th state to legalize recreational weed. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Denied Bail, Locked Up Until July 20thTekashi assessed a flight risk by NY court of law.By Devin Ch
- SocietyChilling Videos Made By Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Detail Motives For His AttackThe videos were released by prosecutorsBy David Saric
- SocietyNYC Mayor Promises Less Marijuana Arrests For People Of ColorBill de Blasio promises sweeping reforms.By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Reportedly Accused Of Owing Over $300K In Back TaxesNas reportedly owes over $300K to the state of Georgia.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture, Young Thug, Nas & SZA Headline 2018 Lost Lake Festival"Lost Lake Festival" is the festival crowd's Autumn reprise.By Devin Ch
- SocietyVermont Becomes First State To Legalize Recreational Pot Through LegislationThis makes Vermont the first state to legalize marijuana in this manner.
By David Saric