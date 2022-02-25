Apple Music 1
- MusicBenny The Butcher & Ebro Darden Talk "EVERYBODY CAN'T GO" On "Rap Life Radio": 5 TakeawaysBuffalo icon Benny The Butcher is back with his Def Jam debut, and he talks signing to Def Jam through Snoop Dogg, the meaning behind the title of his album, and dropping another project this year.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Cudi's Zane Lowe Takeaways: "INSANO," Ye, BAPE, Yachty, & XXXTentacionFresh off of the release of his 11th studio album "INSANO," Kid Cudi gets candid with Zane Lowe once again for another intimate interview.By Erika Marie
- MusicVictoria Monét Talks "Jaguar" & Cougars On ".Paak House Radio"Anderson .Paak returns with the second season of his Apple Music 1 radio show and among his first guests is "Jaguar II" hitmaker Victoria Monét.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Declares R&B Resurgence Following “The Love Album” ReleaseDiddy doesn't think R&B is dead anymore.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicIce Spice's Zane Lowe Takeaways: Drake, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj & MoreIce Spice is the new "It" girl on the Bronx block who has been tearing up the charts. Check some few highlights from her Zane Lowe interview on Apple Music 1.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Durk Apple Music 1 Takeaways: Talks J. Cole, Swizz Beatz, & Allen IversonLil Durk continues to promote his album "Almost Healed," so check out highlights from his conversation with Apple Music 1's Nadeska Alexis.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Details Interest In Writing & Co-Producing Madonna Album After "The Idol" Soundtrack CollabThe duo came together alongside Playboi Carti for "Popular," which will appear in the new HBO series premiering this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentJanelle Monáe Details "Lipstick Lover" & New Album With Zane Lowe: 4 TakeawaysJanelle Monáe is gearing up for a new season with the announcement of "The Age of Pleasure" & release of her anticipated "Lipstick Lover" single.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLatto Interviews Her Sister Brooklyn On "777 Radio": 5 TakeawaysLatto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole cover family dynamics, cosmetic surgery, critics, supporting fellow femcees, and marriage goals.By Erika Marie
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Doesn't Take Rap Beefs SeriouslyHe says "they can't really rap better than me" and believes there are "probably five guys" who measure up to his skills.By Erika Marie
- MusicBobby Shmurda Teases Possible Mixtape With Rowdy RebelThe "Hot N*gga" icon also alleges that his track with Rebel wasn't released because another artist hasn't been cleared.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Talks Changing Her Narrative & Missing Her Late Mother's EncouragementThe "Traumazine" rapper discussed expressing herself more on the album and how she's moved forward in her career since her mother passed in 2019.By Erika Marie
- MusicStormzy Details Why He Deleted Social Media: "You Gotta Kill The Ego"The hitmaking British rapper had to confront his need for constant validation and decided to remove his online presence two years ago.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Durk Would Do Another Album With Lil Baby, Explains How Drake Collab Came To BeAhead of his Apple Music Live performance, Durk chats about having plenty of Lil Baby records in the clip.By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic Talks Online Hate, Says Internet Was "A Much More Nicer Place" A Decade AgoHe believes it's alright to have an opinion about music, but telling someone "they hope your family dies" is a bit of a stretch.By Erika Marie
- MusicTyga Talks Working With Doja Cat On "Freaky Deaky": "She's A True Artist"The rapper also revealed that this track is the lead single from his next album that he claims is "80 percent done."By Erika Marie