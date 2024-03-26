Sexyy Red Opens Up On Her Post-Pregnancy Sex Life

Earlier this year, Sexyy Red gave birth to her second child. She didn't let the pregnancy slow her down much as videos of her doing shows while pregnant made the rounds online for months in the lead-up to her delivery. She used her real life pregnancy in a hilarious fictionalization for the music video to "Rich Baby Daddy." Her collaboration with Drake and SZA dropped last year and became one of her biggest chart hits to date.

But now some real life details of Red's pregnancy are getting attention from fans. That came when she took to her Instagram story to share some details on the quick turnaround she took returning to her NSFW lifestyle following the delivery. "@otf_doodielo gone look me dead in my face and say "you ain't wait them 6 weeks did you" sure didn't bookie what's wrong?" she said on her Instagram story. She also responded to a post about her comment where she doubled down. "Baby I woulda got cracked in my hospital bed if I could have... what's going on?" she commented. Check out the Sexyy Red comments that have fans talking below.

Sexyy Red Talks Post-Pregnancy Sex Life

Earlier this month, Sexyy Red performed at Rolling Loud 2024. But her own Friday set wasn't the only time she took the stage over the weekend. She made another appearance during Chief Keef's set where they played some of their collaborations. When reporters caught up with Keef backstage he had nothing but love to show Sexyy believing that fans love her because she's authentic.

Sexyy Red's newest single "Get It Sexyy" just debuted at number 23 on the Hot 100. It's the highest debut any of her solo songs have made to date and a sign of her absolutely meteoric rise. What do you think of Sexyy Red's claims that she didn't wait the full 6 weeks to have sex again following her pregnancy? Do you think she is telling the truth or just trying to be provocative? Let us know in the comment section below.

