Sexyy Red Sparks Controversy With Prison-Themed Music Video

A new clip of Sexyy Red filming an upcoming music video has gotten fans talking, but unfortunately, it's for all the wrong reasons. In the clip, the St. Louis native is seen on a prison-themed set, surrounded by extras dressed up as inmates. "Free my n***a," she repeats in the song, potentially referring to the father of her child who's famously behind bars.

Social media users have been critical of the message of the video. Many note how it seemingly makes light of a serious subject. Several users are also taking issue with the fact that it could work to perpetuate negative stereotypes of African Americans. Sexyy Red's no stranger to controversy, but some think she crossed the line with this track, and are finding it difficult to support.

Sexyy Red Accused Of Perpetuating Negative Stereotypes

"I was rocking with her but this has gone too far," one Instagram commenter says. "I wish they free him already," another writes, "I’m ready for her to rap about something else." There are some users coming to Sexyy Red's defense, claiming that the track and accompanying video align with her brand, so people shouldn't be surprised. "Let that girl do her and mind her business," one fan says. "Money is to be made pregnant or not."

This isn't the only hot water Sexyy Red's found herself in lately, however. Earlier this month, a ballet instructor shared a TikTok detailing her experience working with 5-year-old students. She called attention to the fact that they were requesting to hear Sexyy Red's explicit music in class, demanding that parents do better. The rapper responded, advising the instructor to allow the children to listen to her if they want, and telling her to "stfu." She went on to say, "Ima make some kidz bop songs for yall fr," but her response earned her some backlash regardless. What do you think of Sexyy Red filming a music video on a prison set? Do you think she deserves the backlash she's getting, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

