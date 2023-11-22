Sexyy Red Is Shouting "F*** My Baby Dad" All Over A New Unreleased Song

Sexyy Red is a rapper who will always be producing something raunchy, wild, and exciting. While she is not everyone's cup of tea, the crazy energy she pours into her music is something to respect. However, as she has gotten more and more popular, especially at the rate she has, a lot of eyeballs are watching. Just yesterday, it was reported that she had some choice words for a ballet instructor. The teacher went viral on TikTok for voicing her frustrations about her students who have been blatantly disrespecting her. The 22-year-old also called out Sexyy Red for her poor influence on the five-year-old kids.

The St. Louis rapper told her f*** off, essentially and urged her to continue to play her music. It was not the best look for someone who clearly has an impression on a lot of the younger generation of girls. However, it does not seem she will change her ways, especially after how this type of music got her to where she is now. To her credit, though, Red did appear to have some sympathy saying she would be open to making Kidz Bop-like songs. That might need to be on the backburner for now because she has a deluxe album on the way soon.

Sexyy Red Has A Brand And She Is Sticking To It

Hood Hottest Princess features her biggest hits and Sexyy has been teasing an expanded edition for a bit now. She is back with another preview, with this one being shared on her Instagram. Her signature formula is on full display once again and she has some words for someone in her life. There is no confirmation of this, but appears that this track is going to be titled "F*** My Baby Dad." Those words are all over this song and there is a chance this could be a diss track of sorts.

Hood Hottest Princess features her biggest hits and Sexyy has been teasing an expanded edition for a bit now. She is back with another preview, with this one being shared on her Instagram. Her signature formula is on full display once again and she has some words for someone in her life. There is no confirmation of this, but appears that this track is going to be titled "F*** My Baby Dad." Those words are all over this song and there is a chance this could be a diss track of sorts.

