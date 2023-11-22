Lil Durk Cut From Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Track, He Seemingly Responds

Lil Durk has been having a huge couple of years in the hip-hop world. Overall, he has sold a ton of albums and remains one of the top-selling acts in the genre. Moreover, he has gotten co-signs from the likes of Drake, Jay-Z, and a whole host of others. Simply put, he's a superstar. Fans are waiting for a follow-up to Almost Healed, and at this point, it seems like he could be very well ready to release one. At this time, however, he is keeping a lot of his plans completely under wraps.

If you have been paying attention to Kanye West as of late, you know he is working on an album with Ty Dolla $ign. In fact, a few days ago, they teased a song called "Vultures" with Bump J and Lil Durk. Today, the song was officially released, however, Durk was nowhere to be found. This was surprising to a lot of people, and the fans were subsequently looking for answers. Even Durk ended up speaking out, or at least it seems that way. In the Instagram story below, you can see Durk talk about the fact that he always remains humble.

Lil Durk Speaks

Image via Lil Durk

"Be lucky I'm humble look at it as your blessing," he wrote on Instagram. Needless to say, he had a very simple response. It is a vague response and there is no telling if it is actually directed at Ye and Ty. However, the timing of it all certainly lends itself well to the idea that there is a connection. Hopefully, he isn't too upset about the whole thing. Ye is always changing things around at the last minute, and he does not care who might be affected.

Let us know what you thought of "Vultures," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

