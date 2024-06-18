A Brief History Of Chief Keef & True Religion Jeans

From "True Religion Fein" to collaborations with the denim brand, Chief Keef's love for True Religion has been well documented over the years.

“Fake Trues, that’s that sh*t I don’t like,” Chief Keef rapped on his breakout hit, “I Don’t Like.” His brand has been synonymous with True Religion from the jump. As the iconic denim brand regained its footing in hip-hop, Chief Keef helped re-introduce them as a staple. Sure, True Religion locked in its legacy in the rap rockstar era, thanks to Jim Jones, but it was Chief Keef who made it fly for the youth coming into the 2010s.

Over a decade later, Chief Keef and True Religion have joined forces for their second collaboration. Under the Chicago rapper’s brand, Bad Weather, they launched a capsule collection that fuses their distinct styles harmoniously. So, with that in mind, it’s worth reflecting on Chief Keef’s relationship with the legendary denim brand.

Planting A Seed For The True Religion Collaboration

References to True Religion have been scattered across Chief Keef’s catalog, from songs like “I Don’t Like,” and, of course, "True Religion Fein." The latter, featuring ​​Yale Lucciani, made it abundantly clear that his appreciation for True Religion became an obsession. “True Religion Fein” appeared on Back From The Dead and on the cover, the rapper donned the brand’s clothing blatantly.

“I made that one when I had finally got some money, some chedda cheese,” he told Complex in 2022 about “True Religion Fein.” “I used to go buy all True Religion with all my money. I’d just buy all the True Religion jeans, True Religion shirts. I used to even buy the True Religion girl’s shirts sometimes because they were so hard. I used to just buy so much True Religion I decided I should make a song.”

The brand wasn’t necessarily a staple in Chicago fashion at the time but it definitely spoke to the local hustlers in the city. “You’d see the fly girls wearing it. You’d see the fly boys wearing it. Not too many people had it in Chicago, but I don’t know. I just became a big fan of it, seeing the style of the jeans,” he explained before detailing its sentimental value. “I wanted to be fly. So, it made me a fan of True Religion. My first True Religion fit was actually from my friend. He passed away, but I had worn his True Religion fit to my first show. I had the full fit, the jean jacket and the jean pants.”

A Decade Of Sosa: True Religion x Finally Rich

His impact on the True Religion brand is undeniable. In fact, a lot of the Glo Gang merch took inspiration from the brand’s colors and designs. So, when the 10th anniversary of Finally Rich and Back From The Dead came around, it only felt appropriate that the two connected for a collaboration. True Religion enlisted Chief Keef to design his capsule to celebrate the milestone, and the rapper’s personality was written all over it.

Though Chief Keef’s early music had a grim tone to it that derived from his experiences growing up in Chicago, there’s no doubt that his visual aesthetic has a fun and nostalgic childhood feel to it. His collection with True Religion included designs with flames, bubble letters, and cartoon skulls. “What inspired it is really just how I am, kinda fun. The colors, I like stuff like that. If you’ve seen my brand Glo Gang Worldwide, if you look at that stuff, you’ll see how fun and colorful it is. We got the sun and the moon. I just like fun stuff. That’s just how I am,” he explained to Complex. The rapper added that he designed everything for this collection himself.

True Religion X Bad Weather: Collaboration No. 2

Two years later, Chief Keef reunited with the denim brand. This time, it was a collaboration between his brand, Bad Weather and True Religion. Coming off the heels of a widely impressive year, which included the release of Almighty So 2 – an AOTY contender – and his first homecoming show in Chicago at Summer Smash this past weekend, the Bad Weather x True Religion keeps the rapper’s momentum high. However, it’s not just about propelling his career. The past few years of witnessing how his influence has trickled down to a new generation has sparked a desire to fulfill his potential as a leader in hip-hop.

“I wanted to bring my vision to life so my fans can really feel it," Keef told Complex of the campaign. "Directing the photoshoot was like painting a picture of what this collection means—raw, real and revolutionary. It’s not just about the clothes, it’s about making a statement and pushing the culture forward. I’m hyped for everyone to see what we’ve put together.”