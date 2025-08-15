Chief Keef Releases Full Version Of "Shake Dat" Featuring Mustard

Chief Keef had a resurgent and celebrated 2024 thanks to a much-anticipated sequel in Almighty So 2. The project ranked highly on a lot of end-of-year lists and for good reason. The Chicago luminary laid down some highly energetic performances over some mind-melting, self-made beats.
Since putting that and his joint tape with Mike WiLL Made-It out, the drill rapper has laid low. But Mr. Sosa is back to drop off a quick little banger for the remainder of summer. "Shake Dat" features first-time collaborator Mustard and it's a track made for the strip clubs.
Once you hear the verse kick in, it may ring some bells. This song was previously an effort with Kanye West during the Yandhi recording sessions. It was simply titled as "Jam 15" and featured production chops from Timbaland on top of Mustard.
It's also known for its addicting sample of "Whistle While You Twurk" by the Ying Yang Twins laced into the beat.
Back then, "Jam 15" didn't have a chorus of any kind as it was more of a freestyle. But this updated version has one and it complements Chief Keef's verse and the vibe to a tee. "Baby girl, shake that (Goddamn) / You gon' make me spank that, I'm tryin' not to break that (Oh, yeah)." Spin the club banger below.
Chief Keef & Mustard "Shake Dat"
Quotable Lyrics:
Girl, I know your man at home pissed
You throwin' that back like you need you some rent (Oh, you f*ckin' freak)
You say that Ciroc got you bent (You lil' drinker)
You and your friends can meet all my friends (Let's get it)
I fit ten freaky girls in the Bent' (Ten of 'еm)
You know I got the drip that can thirst your quench
