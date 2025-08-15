Chief Keef Releases Full Version Of "Shake Dat" Featuring Mustard

BY Zachary Horvath 282 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
chief-keef chief-keef
Die-hard fans of Chief Keef know about this song initially being a "Yandhi" demo that was laid down about five years ago.

Chief Keef had a resurgent and celebrated 2024 thanks to a much-anticipated sequel in Almighty So 2. The project ranked highly on a lot of end-of-year lists and for good reason. The Chicago luminary laid down some highly energetic performances over some mind-melting, self-made beats.

Since putting that and his joint tape with Mike WiLL Made-It out, the drill rapper has laid low. But Mr. Sosa is back to drop off a quick little banger for the remainder of summer. "Shake Dat" features first-time collaborator Mustard and it's a track made for the strip clubs.

Once you hear the verse kick in, it may ring some bells. This song was previously an effort with Kanye West during the Yandhi recording sessions. It was simply titled as "Jam 15" and featured production chops from Timbaland on top of Mustard.

It's also known for its addicting sample of "Whistle While You Twurk" by the Ying Yang Twins laced into the beat.

Back then, "Jam 15" didn't have a chorus of any kind as it was more of a freestyle. But this updated version has one and it complements Chief Keef's verse and the vibe to a tee. "Baby girl, shake that (Goddamn) / You gon' make me spank that, I'm tryin' not to break that (Oh, yeah)." Spin the club banger below.

Read More: Gunna "The Last Wun" Album Review

Chief Keef & Mustard "Shake Dat"

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, I know your man at home pissed
You throwin' that back like you need you some rent (Oh, you f*ckin' freak)
You say that Ciroc got you bent (You lil' drinker)
You and your friends can meet all my friends (Let's get it)
I fit ten freaky girls in the Bent' (Ten of 'еm)
You know I got the drip that can thirst your quench

Read More: The 10 Most Influential Air Jordan 3 Moments

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.9K
chief keef almighty so 2 AS2 Reviews Chief Keef "Almighty So 2" Album Review 2.7K
Roots Picnic 2022 - Day 2 Music FBG Butta Boasts About Allegedly Beating Up Chief Keef 1222
Comments 1