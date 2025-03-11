Porsha Williams Accused Of Calling ICE On Simon Guobadia As Divorce Drama Continues

BY Alexander Cole 540 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 22: Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration on June 22, 2021 at Republic in Atlanta, Georgia.(Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Porsha Williams just made a massive revelation about her failed marriage to Simon Guobadia while speaking to Andy Cohen.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's relationship has been a turbulent one. Overall, fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta know all about these two. They have been in the midst of a messy divorce for months, and there has been all sorts of speculation regarding Guobadia's citizenship. These two cannot help dissing each other on social media, and some fans have prayed for this saga to end. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that is actually going to happen anytime soon.

While speaking to Andy Cohen, Porsha Williams revealed that Guobadia was detained during their most recent divorce proceeding. Essentially, the businessman is in a detention center and cannot move forward with the divorce. This has subsequently led to fans accusing Williams of calling ICE on Guobadia and setting him up get arrested.

Read More: LARRENWONG’s Next Play: "4th & Long" EP, NFL Roots, And Reviving Old School R&B

Where is Simon Guobadia From?

For those who may not know, Simon Guobadia is from Nigeria, and there has been a lot of chatter about his citizenship status, hence the arrest. Porsha Williams had previously taunted Guobadia about his status, which has made the allegations against the former that much louder. In the comments on The Shade Room, the consensus was clear. "She played a nasty game to fighting for his home and money! She knew he would be in court, and she called ICE. Porsha, your days are coming. Whenever we planned to dig holes, we should dig two and never one," one person wrote.

"She definitely called ICE on him Smdh," said another. Of course, there is evidence to corroborate such claims. However, there is no doubt that Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are upset with Williams' conduct throughout this saga. One has to wonder if Simon Guobadia will be able to get himself out of this. This is a story we will be keeping our eyes on.

Read More: Trillian, Busta Rhymes’s Son, Prepares To Inherit The Throne: On NLE Choppa Collab, Lyrically Sparring With His Dad & The Significance Of Lil Wayne’s “10,000 Bars”

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration Relationships Porsha Williams Turns Up On Memorial Day As Simon Guobadia Reminisces About Better Times 36.1K
Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Relationships Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Relationship Timeline 1069
The Pink Awards 2023 Gossip Simon Guodabia Disgusted By The Concept Of Having Make-Up Sex With Porsha Williams 3.2K
The Pink Awards 2023 TV Simon Guobadia Ripped By Fans After Shading Porsha Williams Amid Citizenship Issues 1424