Porsha Williams Accused Of Calling ICE On Simon Guobadia As Divorce Drama Continues

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's relationship has been a turbulent one. Overall, fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta know all about these two. They have been in the midst of a messy divorce for months, and there has been all sorts of speculation regarding Guobadia's citizenship. These two cannot help dissing each other on social media, and some fans have prayed for this saga to end. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that is actually going to happen anytime soon.

While speaking to Andy Cohen, Porsha Williams revealed that Guobadia was detained during their most recent divorce proceeding. Essentially, the businessman is in a detention center and cannot move forward with the divorce. This has subsequently led to fans accusing Williams of calling ICE on Guobadia and setting him up get arrested.

Where is Simon Guobadia From?

For those who may not know, Simon Guobadia is from Nigeria, and there has been a lot of chatter about his citizenship status, hence the arrest. Porsha Williams had previously taunted Guobadia about his status, which has made the allegations against the former that much louder. In the comments on The Shade Room, the consensus was clear. "She played a nasty game to fighting for his home and money! She knew he would be in court, and she called ICE. Porsha, your days are coming. Whenever we planned to dig holes, we should dig two and never one," one person wrote.