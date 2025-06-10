Porsha Williams has a long history as a Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum, and her saga with ex husband has been her most recent tribulation. Following Simon Guobadia's shocking Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainment back in February, The Neighborhood Talk reported that authorities officially deported him to his home country of Nigeria.

According to Us Weekly, after months in custody at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, Guobadia is out of the country. His friend Tai Savet told the publication about this, and the United States' Department of Homeland Security also removed his name from their records on the Internet.

Despite this hardship, Savet reportedly claimed that Guobadia was in "good spirits" and hopes to talk to President Donald Trump about the situation. Not only that, but he reportedly started selling T-shirts to raise funds for other folks in ICE's custody.

This news comes amid protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles, which saw intervention from the National Guard and a lot of sociopolitical tension. The situation remains incredibly dire and dangerous, but citizens continue to exercise their constitutional right.

Simon Guobadia ICE

Sadly, this specific deportation came with a lot of speculation and accusations behind it. Some fans alleged that Porsha Williams set up Simon Guobadia's ICE arrest amid their divorce, which is a wholly speculative and unfounded claim. She broke the news of his detainment to Andy Cohen while speaking on their divorce proceedings.

Most recently, it was made clear that Porsha Williams wants no reconciliation with Simon Guobadia. She revealed this after he insulted her mother online and responded to her own attacks against him.

With all this in mind, this is becoming a far more complex and multifaceted situation than what many reality TV fans initially expected. It's important to emphasize, though, that any romantic drama and legal issues are completely separate.

In the near future, we might get more updates on Simon Guobadia's situation and Porsha Williams' next moves, so stay on the lookout for any developments. Meanwhile, it seems like this highly contentious situation will have to continue exclusively online, with much chaos and advocacy happening in the background.