RHOA’s Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Detained By ICE

Porsha Williams has spoken out following the detention of her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Nigerian-born businessman is detained at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, according to document. After news of his detainment broke, Williams, 43, addressed the situation on Instagram. “It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment, my priority is moving forward with my family,” she wrote.

Guobadia’s legal troubles coincide with the Biden administration’s continued enforcement of immigration policies. Despite his current situation, he had previously celebrated his decades in the U.S. In February 2024, he posted on Instagram: “Happy Tuesday to all who ever overcame and persevered in life. You are winning. #42yearsLivinginAmerica.”

Who Is Simon Guobadia?

Williams filed for divorce that same month after 15 months of marriage. In September, Williams secured a court victory when a judge ruled in her favor regarding the couple’s prenuptial agreement. In November, court documents revealed Williams was granted temporary possession of their home. The ruling also gave her the unrestricted right to film television, film, and social media content at the property. Speaking about her legal triumphs, Williams credited her faith. “God is good,” she told PEOPLE. “Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, has never let me down. People are going to take their shots and try to predict your future, but it’s already written. You can’t change that.”