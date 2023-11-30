Boosie Badazz Opens Up On Two Recent Lawsuits Filed Against Him

Boosie is also in the process of filing some suits of his own.

BYLavender Alexandria
2023 One Music Festival

Boosie Badazz appears on Vlad TV so often that he sometimes runs out of things to reveal. But this week he shared that he had recently been hit with two new lawsuits within the span of a week. "I hate this court sh*t. I done been sued two times this week," Boosie begins. The first suit was over a wrongful death that occurred near the music video shoot for Boosie and Baby Soulja's 2017 song "Dirty."

"When I got [to the video shoot] it had already happened down the street, or whatever. Why the hell are you suing me? 'I didn't provide security.' I wasn't part of the video. I was just coming to the video to do my part and leave," Boosie explained. The second lawsuit deals with a notorious fight that broke out during a performance on the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour in 2021. "They got another dude suing me for the State Farm thing. They say he was just a bystander there," Boosie claims. Additionally he was famously removed from the tour in the wake of the fight. Check out the full interview explanation below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz's "Wipe Me Down" Hilariously Covered By Kids: Watch

Boosie Badazz Facing New Lawsuits

Even though Boosie claims to hate the legal system, he's also making use of it himself. He's threatened to sue numerous artists online recently for sampling and interpolating his songs. This includes rappers like YG and Kodak Black, but one rapper in particular seems to have really upset him and it sparked a substantial beef.

Subsequently, after Boosie threatened to sue Rod Wave for sampling one of his songs without asking, Wave hit back hard. He didn't hold anything back in a response rant aimed at Boosie posted online. Just earlier this week Boosie once again claimed that he was going forward with a lawsuit against Wave and it was "too late" to change his mind. What do you think of Boosie facing two new lawsuits this week alone? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Tours His "Batman Mansion" In New Video

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.