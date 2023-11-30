Boosie Badazz Opens Up On Two Recent Lawsuits Filed Against Him

Boosie Badazz appears on Vlad TV so often that he sometimes runs out of things to reveal. But this week he shared that he had recently been hit with two new lawsuits within the span of a week. "I hate this court sh*t. I done been sued two times this week," Boosie begins. The first suit was over a wrongful death that occurred near the music video shoot for Boosie and Baby Soulja's 2017 song "Dirty."

"When I got [to the video shoot] it had already happened down the street, or whatever. Why the hell are you suing me? 'I didn't provide security.' I wasn't part of the video. I was just coming to the video to do my part and leave," Boosie explained. The second lawsuit deals with a notorious fight that broke out during a performance on the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour in 2021. "They got another dude suing me for the State Farm thing. They say he was just a bystander there," Boosie claims. Additionally he was famously removed from the tour in the wake of the fight. Check out the full interview explanation below.

Boosie Badazz Facing New Lawsuits

Even though Boosie claims to hate the legal system, he's also making use of it himself. He's threatened to sue numerous artists online recently for sampling and interpolating his songs. This includes rappers like YG and Kodak Black, but one rapper in particular seems to have really upset him and it sparked a substantial beef.

Subsequently, after Boosie threatened to sue Rod Wave for sampling one of his songs without asking, Wave hit back hard. He didn't hold anything back in a response rant aimed at Boosie posted online. Just earlier this week Boosie once again claimed that he was going forward with a lawsuit against Wave and it was "too late" to change his mind. What do you think of Boosie facing two new lawsuits this week alone? Let us know in the comment section below.

