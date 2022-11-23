An early morning attack on a social media influencer is making headlines in Los Angeles. Police have begun to share minimal details about the home invasion with the public. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a popular influencer fell victim to a frightening ordeal after several people broke into a Hollywood Hills residence.

It was approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning (November 23) when dispatch received a call about a home being used as an Airbnb. It is unclear how many people occupied the residence at the time of the attack. However, it was stated that they were sleeping when at least two suspects stormed the location.

Fox 11 News reported the suspects were wearing ski masks and “at least one” was “armed with a gun.” A victim was left with injuries after being pistol-whipped. The home was “ransacked” from top to bottom, and the suspects got away with “an estimated $1 million” in cash and jewelry.

As investigators determine if this home invasion is connected with others in the area, L.A. crime rates are once again a hot topic. There have been several celebrities and influencers who have fallen victim to attacks throughout the year. Police issued statements warning celebrities about the rise in robberies and assaults.

Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Joie Chavis, and dozens of others reportedly had their luxury homes robbed in recent months. Aside from L.A., Atlanta has also been a target of organized groups executing home invasions.

The investigation into this latest home invasion is ongoing, and the victims’ names haven’t been shared. Further, police haven’t revealed descriptions of the suspects involved. It is also unclear if they have pulled information from surveillance cameras.

