Cardi B Claps Back At Fans Who Criticized Her Flo Milli Remix

She's citing the song's numbers as evidence they're wrong.

BYLavender Alexandria
Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room

Cardi B has already dropped two new singles this year and is gearing up to drop her long awaited second album. But one of her most talked about performances may actually be a guest appearance on an already established hit. That came when she teamed up with Flo Milli and SZA for a special version of "Never Lose Me" that landed on Milli's new album Fine Ho, Stay. The song was already a hit from earlier this year, partially propelled by a remix with Lil Yachty. This week it sits at number 34 on the Hot 100 and it's expected to rise back up the charts with the new remix.

Despite the success of the song, Cardi B remembers people's initial reaction to it. In a video she recently shared to her Instagram story she calls out the haters who claimed she wouldn't "fit in" on the song. The evidence she brings up is pretty hard to dispute. She mentions the hundreds of thousands of people using her audio from the song on TikTok as evidence that people like the song. The track has already racked up more than 5 million streams on Spotify in a week as well. Check out the video of Cardi refuting fan critiques below.

Cardi B Claps Back At Her Haters

In the comments fans can't help but crack up at the video. "i love how she just walking around Target on live like it’s nothing" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Keep doing you Cardi!! Don’t worry about what nobody thinks!" another comment reads.

Cardi has dropped two singles so far this year in the lead up to her new album. "Like What (Freestyle)" came first last month and was followed by "Enough (Miami)" last week. What do you think of Cardi B's response to fans who thought she wouldn't fit in on "Never Lose Me? " Do you think the version of the song with her and SZA is better than the original? Let us know in the comment section below.

