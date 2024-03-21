Cardi B Serves Body In A White Lacy Thong During Her Latest Photoshoot

Cardi B has been having a nice run over the past month or so. Overall, it all started with the "Like What (Freestyle)." Subsequently, Cardi was able to keep things going with her fresh single "Enough (Miami)." As it stands, fans are currently debating whether or not these two singles are going to have staying power. However, her fanbase has been yearning for new music, and they are going to make sure the songs get the numbers they deserve. The only thing truly remaining from Cardi is an announcement that the album is, indeed, on the horizon.

No matter what, it does feel like Cardi B is in the midst of some sort of rollout. She has been all over social media, and while this has always been true of Cardi, something feels different this time around. Bardi Gang is gearing up, and they can feel the album get closer than its ever been before. Another sure fire way of knowing that Cardi is in the midst of a rollout, is the volume of photoshoots she has been doing. On Instagram today, Cardi showcased her most recent photoshoot, and there is no doubt that she is as confident as ever.

Cardi B Is Living Her Best Life

As you can see in the photo dump above, Cardi is wearing a tank top and a lacy white thong underneath. The shots are pretty racy as she showcases the full extent of her curves. She didn't mind being provocative with the angles, and based on the reactions to this photo, there is no doubt that fans approve. Not to mention, Cardi made sure to be cheeky with her caption, saying "I’m better now…"

